Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Lithios Beverage is introducing Brain Fuel+ to the pilot community starting at Aviation Unlimited, the country's leading aircraft sales, brokerage, and maintenance company, playing a key role in championing the product to aviators. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to cognitive performance, sustained focus, and stress resilience in high-demand environments where sharp thinking isn't optional, it's the standard.

Alexander Genzer, co-founder of Lithios Beverages and pilot, and Aviation Unlimited through their shared roots in aviation, having experienced firsthand the cognitive demands of flying from maintaining sustained focus during long-haul legs to managing the effects of jet lag and time zone disruption. Genzer developed Lithios Brain Fuel+ to address the specific performance gaps that pilots face daily. The product combines clinically studied nootropic ingredients, including GeniusPure Alpha GPC, SalidroPure, ConcenTrace Trace Minerals, and MaxCatalyst absorption technology, into a zero-caffeine, zero-sugar daily drink mix designed to support mental clarity, focus, and stress resilience.

Ryan Pap and Alexander Genzer at Aviation Unlimited

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"Between flying and running a business, brain fog isn't an option," said Alexander Genzer, co-founder of Lithios Beverages. "Pilots operate in some of the most cognitively demanding environments in the world, long flights, shifting schedules, and the constant pressure of making precise, high-stakes decisions. Brain Fuel+ was built from that lived experience. When I connected with the team at Aviation Unlimited, I knew this was exactly the right community to bring it to. Pilots understand better than anyone why foundational cognitive support matters."

Aviation Unlimited is Canada's exclusive distributor of Piper, DAHER Kodiak, Diamond, and Tecnam aircraft, and is widely recognized as the country's most active broker of high-performance, owner-flown aircraft. The company's services span new and pre-owned aircraft sales, genuine parts supply, aircraft maintenance and repair. With decades of deep industry experience and a client base of dedicated aviators across the country, Aviation Unlimited is uniquely positioned to champion performance-focused products within the Canadian pilot community.

Isaac Capua, Vice President of Aviation Unlimited, has spent his entire life immersed in aviation. Raised in a multi-generational aviation family, he has since built a career around delivering exceptional service and expertise to Canadian aircraft owners. Capua oversees all aspects of Aviation Unlimited's operations, with a particular focus on aircraft sales and technical support.

"Pilots carry a level of responsibility that most people never experience," said Isaac Capua, Vice President of Aviation Unlimited. "Staying sharp, focused, and resilient isn't just about personal performance it's about the safety of everyone on board. When Alex shared Brain Fuel+ with us, what stood out was the science behind it and the fact that it came from someone who has actually sat in the cockpit. That authenticity matters to our community."

"At Aviation Unlimited, our mission has always been to support pilots throughout every stage of aircraft ownership-from selecting the right aircraft to maintaining it safely and helping them get the most from every flight," said Ryan Pap, Aviation Unlimited. "That commitment extends beyond the aircraft itself. We're always interested in sharing ideas, innovations and resources that may benefit the aviation community."

Avalon Mohns Photography

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Lithios Brain Fuel+ is available at drinklithios.com. Developed for adults seeking daily cognitive support, the stimulant-free formula is designed for today's demanding lifestyles, including long work hours, frequent travel, changing schedules and the mental demands of crossing multiple time zones. Whether navigating jet lag, maintaining focus during extended workdays or supporting cognitive wellness as they age, many adults are seeking ways to help them stay mentally sharp and alert. Interest in the brand has recently grown following its discovery by a well-known celebrity, bringing broader awareness to Lithios and its focus on cognitive wellness.

About Lithios Beverages

Lithios Beverages develops stimulant-free cognitive performance formulas for people who can't afford to lose their edge. Brain Fuel+ is built for the demands of a full life - sustained focus through long days, steady stress resilience when pressure builds, and mental clarity that doesn't fade by mid-afternoon. No caffeine, no sugar, no crash. People feel a consistent, foundational cognitive support. Featured in Yahoo Finance, BevNET, Business Insider, and USA Today, Lithios is available at drinklithios.com.

About Aviation Unlimited

Aviation Unlimited is Canada's exclusive distributor of Piper, DAHER Kodiak, Diamond, and Tecnam aircraft, and the nation's most active broker of high-performance, owner-flown aircraft. The company offers comprehensive aviation services including new and pre-owned aircraft sales, genuine parts supply, corporate maintenance and repair, and shared ownership facilitation. For more information, visit aviationunlimited.com.

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC