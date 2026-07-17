Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von einer Mine zu drei: Wie Goldgroup die Geschichte still und leise verändert hat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4D5QG | ISIN: FR001400WP90 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
17.07.26 | 09:20
99,41 
+0,01 % +0,01
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
BPCE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BPCE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,2199,6612:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2026 12:10 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Simplification of the BPCE Assurances Group structure / Absorption of NA by BPCE Assurances

NA, limited liability company which registered office located at 7 promenade Germaine Sablon 75013 Paris, registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register (RCS) under number 313 243 800, will be subject to a universal transfer of assets (French transmission universelle de patrimoine) pursuant to Article 1844-5 § 3 of the French Civil Code in favor of its holding company, BPCE Assurances, limited liability company with registered office located at 7 promenade Germaine Sablon 75013 Paris, registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register (RCS) under number 880 039 243.

This transaction, aimed at simplifying BPCE Assurances Group structure, is expected to be approved by BPCE Assurances, acting as sold shareholder, on 30 September 2026, with an expected effective date of 9 November 2026. It will result in the automatic transfer of all NA's assets and liabilities, including 100% of its ownership interests in the BPCE Assurances Groupe's life and non-life insurance businesses.

Accordingly, NA will be dissolved on the date the transaction becomes final, subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.