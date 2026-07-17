Simplification of the BPCE Assurances Group structure / Absorption of NA by BPCE Assurances

NA, limited liability company which registered office located at 7 promenade Germaine Sablon 75013 Paris, registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register (RCS) under number 313 243 800, will be subject to a universal transfer of assets (French transmission universelle de patrimoine) pursuant to Article 1844-5 § 3 of the French Civil Code in favor of its holding company, BPCE Assurances, limited liability company with registered office located at 7 promenade Germaine Sablon 75013 Paris, registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register (RCS) under number 880 039 243.

This transaction, aimed at simplifying BPCE Assurances Group structure, is expected to be approved by BPCE Assurances, acting as sold shareholder, on 30 September 2026, with an expected effective date of 9 November 2026. It will result in the automatic transfer of all NA's assets and liabilities, including 100% of its ownership interests in the BPCE Assurances Groupe's life and non-life insurance businesses.

Accordingly, NA will be dissolved on the date the transaction becomes final, subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities.