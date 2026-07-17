Real Tested Inc: Eleven Free, Privacy-First Time Tools Launch in a Single Day - No Ads, No Sign-Ups, No Tracking Cookies

New suite of single-purpose countdown timers and time zone converters strips the modern web down to tools that simply work - built for classrooms, kitchens, gyms, and distributed teams

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / A suite of eleven free, browser-based time utilities launched today, taking aim at one of the web's quiet frustrations: simple tools buried under ads, cookie banners, and account walls. The new sites - eight single-purpose countdown timers and three time zone converters - each do exactly one job, load in under a second, and work without sign-ups, downloads, or tracking cookies.

The countdown collection covers the durations people actually search for: 40minutetimer.com for class periods and focus sprints, 4minutetimer.com for Tabata workouts and soft-boiled eggs, 45minutetimer.com for lectures and power naps, 6minutetimer.com for the clinical six-minute walk test, 2hourtimer.com for exams and bread proofing, 30secondtimer.com for planks and interval training, 12minutetimer.com for the Cooper fitness test, and 90minutetimer.com for sleep cycles and soccer matches.

Each timer starts with one tap, runs a full-screen display readable from the back of a classroom, offers selectable alarm tones that ring until dismissed, and holds the phone's screen awake for the entire countdown. Because the count is anchored to the device's own clock rather than a running script, switching tabs, locking a phone, or a busy browser never desyncs it - a common failure in older online timers.

The companion converters - esttocst.com, esttopst.com, and utctocst.com - pair live dual clocks with an hour-by-hour conversion chart and handle the daylight-saving arithmetic that trips up meeting schedulers twice a year. The UTC converter speaks directly to developers, pilots, and weather watchers who live in Zulu time; the Eastern-Central and Eastern-Pacific pairs cover America's most-searched scheduling gaps, including the "8/7c" television convention.

"Timing something should not require an account, a cookie consent dialog, and thirty seconds of ad loading," said Justin Hartfield, the developer behind the suite. "A teacher projecting a timer for a classroom, a nurse timing a walk test, or an engineer decoding a UTC log entry needs the tool to be there instantly and then get out of the way. That is the entire product."

The suite takes an unusually explicit stance on privacy and accessibility. Nothing typed into any of the tools leaves the user's device; measurement is limited to Cloudflare's cookieless, aggregate analytics, so no consent banner is needed because there is nothing to consent to. Preferences live only in the browser's own storage. Every control is keyboard-operable and screen-reader labeled, countdown milestones are announced through live regions, and the sites render in light or dark mode following system preference.

All eleven tools are free for personal, educational, and commercial use, with no premium tier gating core functionality.

About the suite

The eleven sites are independently operated single-purpose web utilities built on a shared engineering philosophy: one page, one job, no friction. They join fontcopyandpaste.com, a free Unicode text styling tool launched under the same approach. The tools run entirely in the browser on Cloudflare's global network.

Contact Information

Company: Real Tested Inc.

Email: Justin@realtestedcbd.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Site list: 40minutetimer.com · 4minutetimer.com · 45minutetimer.com · 6minutetimer.com · 2hourtimer.com · 30secondtimer.com · 12minutetimer.com · 90minutetimer.com · esttocst.com · esttopst.com · utctocst.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/eleven-free-privacy-first-time-tools-launch-in-a-single-day-no-a-1191280