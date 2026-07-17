Nokian Tyres plc: Tiina Frazer appointed Senior Vice President, Brand, Marketing and Communications at Nokian Tyres and a member of the Nokian Tyres Management Team

Nokian Tyres plc Stock Exchange Release July 17, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. EEST

Tiina Frazer (MBA, BBA) has been appointed Senior Vice President, Brand, Marketing and Communications at Nokian Tyres and a member of the Nokian Tyres Management Team, effective August 1, 2026. She is based in Helsinki, Finland, and will report to President and CEO Paolo Pompei.

Tiina joined Nokian Tyres in September 2025, as Vice President, Brand, Marketing and Communications. Before joining Nokian Tyres, she served as Vice President, Brands and Marketing at HKFoods Finland Oy. Previously, she held senior leadership positions at Lumene, Roche Pharmaceuticals, and Fiskars.

"I am delighted to welcome Tiina to the Nokian Tyres Management Team. Her experience in building impactful brands make her an excellent addition to our team as we continue to strengthen our premium position in our key markets," says Paolo Pompei, Nokian Tyres President and CEO.

Tiina Frazer's photo and CV are available at company.nokiantyres.com/investors/corporate-governance/group-management-team/ .

Further information:?

Elina Lehtinen, Director, External Communications, Tel. +358 10 401 7361

media@nokiantyres.com

IR@nokiantyres.com