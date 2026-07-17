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WKN: 895780 | ISIN: FI0009005318 | Ticker-Symbol: NRE
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 14:23
13,630 Euro
+5,82 % +0,750
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,80013,86014:32
13,79013,86014:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2026 12:30 Uhr
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Nokian Tyres plc: Tiina Frazer appointed Senior Vice President, Brand, Marketing and Communications at Nokian Tyres and a member of the Nokian Tyres Management Team

Nokian Tyres plc Stock Exchange Release July 17, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. EEST

Tiina Frazer (MBA, BBA) has been appointed Senior Vice President, Brand, Marketing and Communications at Nokian Tyres and a member of the Nokian Tyres Management Team, effective August 1, 2026. She is based in Helsinki, Finland, and will report to President and CEO Paolo Pompei.

Tiina joined Nokian Tyres in September 2025, as Vice President, Brand, Marketing and Communications. Before joining Nokian Tyres, she served as Vice President, Brands and Marketing at HKFoods Finland Oy. Previously, she held senior leadership positions at Lumene, Roche Pharmaceuticals, and Fiskars.

"I am delighted to welcome Tiina to the Nokian Tyres Management Team. Her experience in building impactful brands make her an excellent addition to our team as we continue to strengthen our premium position in our key markets," says Paolo Pompei, Nokian Tyres President and CEO.

Tiina Frazer's photo and CV are available at company.nokiantyres.com/investors/corporate-governance/group-management-team/.

Further information:?

Elina Lehtinen, Director, External Communications, Tel. +358 10 401 7361
media@nokiantyres.com
IR@nokiantyres.com

Nokian Tyres' purpose is to make the world safer by reinventing tires, and how they are made, over and over again - a safer place to drive, work and live now and for generations to come. Inspired by our northern heritage, we develop and manufacture premium tires for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery with sustainability at the heart of all our operations. Our Vianor chain provides tire and car services. We are some 4,000 people with net sales of EUR 1.4 billion in 2025, and together we lead the journey to smarter driving for people and for businesses. Nokian Tyres is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
Further information: company.nokiantyres.com,www.nokiantyres.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.