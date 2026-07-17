SWECO AB: Interim report January - June 2026 Sweco AB (publ)

Sweco (NASDAQ: SWEC-B) reports a solid second quarter with improved efficiency. Net sales increased by 9 per cent to SEK 8.6 billion and organic growth amounted to 3 per cent adjusted for calendar effects. EBITA increased to SEK 864 million, an increase of 7 per cent adjusted for calendar effects. The EBITA margin amounted to 10.1 per cent. Overall demand remained consistent with previous quarters, with good demand in infrastructure, water, environment and energy as well as security and defence.

April-June 2026



• Net sales increased to SEK 8,567 million (7,834)

• EBITA increased to SEK 864 million (750), margin 10.1 per cent (9.6)

• EBITA increased 7 per cent year-on-year after adjustment for the positive

calendar effect in the quarter

• EBIT increased to SEK 844 million (721), margin 9.9 per cent (9.2)

• Profit for the period increased to SEK 601 million (495)

• Earnings per share increased to SEK 1.66 (1.37) and diluted earnings

per share increased to SEK 1.66 (1.37)

January-June 2026



• Net sales increased to SEK 16,902 million (15,901)

• EBITA increased to SEK 1,733 million (1,651), margin 10.3 per cent (10.4)

• EBITA increased 6 per cent year-on-year after adjustment for the negative

calendar effect

• EBIT increased to SEK 1,681 million (1,612), margin 9.9 per cent (10.1)

• Net debt/EBITDA was stable at 0.8x (0.8)

• Net debt increased to SEK 2,892 million (2,598)

• Profit for the period increased to SEK 1,192 million (1,139)

• Earnings per share increased to SEK 3.30 (3.16) and diluted earnings

per share increased to SEK 3.29 (3.15)

Comments from President and CEO Åsa Bergman:

"A solid quarter with improved efficiency

Sweco reported a good second quarter of 2026 with net sales up 9 per cent and EBITA up 7 per cent, adjusted for calendar effects. The improvement was driven by higher average fees, a strong billing ratio and positive contributions from recent acquisitions.

In line with previous quarters, market conditions remained mixed. That said, Sweco has continued to navigate the market well, where leveraging our diversified portfolio and strong position in growing segments has resulted in an increased order book.

In parallel, we continue to execute on our M&A agenda, announcing two new acquisitions during the quarter and completing five acquisitions to date this year.

Financial performance

Net sales increased to SEK 8,567 million (7,834), with an organic growth rate of 3 per cent adjusted for calendar effects. EBITA increased to SEK 864 million (750), correspond-ing to an EBITA margin of 10.1 per cent (9.6). EBITA increased 7 per cent, or SEK 53 million, adjusted for calendar effects.

Internal efficiency measures continued to positively impact our financial performance, with the billing ratio improving to 75.9 per cent (75.2).

Sweco Denmark and Belgium maintained strong margins in the quarter, while Sweco Sweden and the Netherlands were the main contributors to the EBITA increase. Sweden benefited from a higher billing ratio and average fees as well as from the integration of the Projektengagemang acquisition. The strong result in the Netherlands was driven by an increase in average fees and positive contributions from recent acquisitions.

Acquisitions and new projects

During the quarter, we completed the acquisition of Platom, a Finnish nuclear specialist consultancy. Nuclear energy is an increasingly important component of Europe's energy transition, creating demand for highly specialised advisory and engineering services. Platom's extensive experience and 30 experts strengthen both Sweco's leading position in Finland as well as our strong pan-European offering in this segment.

We also announced the acquisition of Sitowise Sverige AB. The acquisition adds some 250 experts across 15 locations, thereby reinforcing Sweco's leading position as a technology advisor in buildings and infrastructure, and expanding our strong geographical footprint in Sweden.

Sweco is Europe's leading consultancy in transportation infrastructure, with more than 6,000 experts, and during the quarter, we won major projects in this segment. In Fin-land, Sweco will support the roll-out of the EU's digital rail signalling system, in one of the country's largest transport modernisation projects to date. Sweco will also support the planning of Rail Nordica, which will connect Finland's rail network with infrastructure in Northern and Western Europe. In Sweden, Sweco will provide design and planning services for a new railway section from the country's second-largest airport, Landvetter.

Healthcare and climate adaptation services are two additional growth areas where Sweco is well positioned. During the quarter, Sweco was commissioned to plan and design a new emergency hospital campus in Helsingborg, which will be one of Sweden's largest healthcare property projects in modern times. Sweco also signed a contract for the modernisation and expansion of one of Poland's public hospitals. In Norway, Sweco was awarded a framework agreement by the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate. Sweco will provide services related to flood and erosion protection across Norway, including climate adaptation measures designed to protect people, communities, property and critical infrastructure.

Priorities going forward

Summarising a solid first half of 2026, we continue to execute on our top priorities, focusing on positioning Sweco towards attractive growth segments, maintaining and improving high internal efficiency, and executing our M&A agenda. Going forward, we will remain focused on these priorities and ensure that Sweco stays at the forefront of emerging trends and use of new technology, including executing on our AI strategy.

Combined, this will position us well for long-term profitable growth."





Information meeting

A web cast and telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 12:30 CEST. Åsa Bergman, President and CEO, and Jan Allde, CFO will comment on the report.

Webcast registration: Click here

Conference call registration: Click here

Slides used in the presentation and the report will be available at the Group's web site.

This disclosure contains information that SWECO is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 17-07-2026 11:30 CET.

For additional information, please contact:

Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se



Sweco plans and designs tomorrow's sustainable communities and cities. With the collective knowledge of our 23,000 architects, engineers and other experts we work together with our clients to facilitate the green transition, maximise the potential of digitalisation and to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and resilience. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy, with sales of approximately SEK 32 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.swecogroup.com