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WKN: A2QJA4 | ISIN: SE0014960373 | Ticker-Symbol: 7W71
Frankfurt
23.07.26 | 08:02
11,630 Euro
-0,77 % -0,090
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWECO AB Chart 1 Jahr
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SWECO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,77011,80010:10
11,77011,80010:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2026 10:00 Uhr
54 Leser
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SWECO AB: Alex Lane appointed new Business Area President for Sweco UK

Alex Lane takes up the position as new Business Area President for Sweco UK and becomes a member of Sweco Group's Executive team, effective 1 October 2026.

Alex Lane has extensive experience from the professional service sector operating and leading complex, multidisciplinary teams across UK and Europe. Throughout his career he has worked across a variety of sectors, including the built environment, infrastructure, transportation, and defence. At Jacobs, where he's been since 2012, he most recently led the European Cities & Places business.

Alex Lane holds a master's in mechanical engineering and is a Chartered Engineer.

"I am pleased to introduce Alex Lane as the new Business Area President for Sweco UK and to welcome him to the Group's Executive team. Alex's record of operational excellence, commercial growth and experience within large, matrixed environments in decentralised, values-led cultures makes him well equipped to lead and strengthen Sweco's business in the UK. I would also like to thank Max Joy, who during his 10 years at Sweco has successfully steered the Sweco UK business through challenging market conditions towards promising market and organisational developments", says Åsa Bergman, President and CEO of Sweco.

"I appreciate the trust placed in me and very much look forward to joining Sweco and being a contributing part to its unique business and operating model. I am also looking forward leading all employees in Sweco's UK business toward continued growth", says Alex Lane.

Press photos

  • Alex Lane, new Business Area President for Sweco in the UK, free use
  • Åsa Bergman, President and CEO of Sweco, free use, please credit: Tobias Regell

For additional information, please contact:
Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se

Sweco plans and designs tomorrow's sustainable communities and cities. With the collective knowledge of our 23,000 architects, engineers and other experts we work together with our clients to facilitate the green transition, maximise the potential of digitalisation and to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and resilience. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy, with sales of approximately SEK 32 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.swecogroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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