SWECO AB: Alex Lane appointed new Business Area President for Sweco UK

Alex Lane takes up the position as new Business Area President for Sweco UK and becomes a member of Sweco Group's Executive team, effective 1 October 2026.

Alex Lane has extensive experience from the professional service sector operating and leading complex, multidisciplinary teams across UK and Europe. Throughout his career he has worked across a variety of sectors, including the built environment, infrastructure, transportation, and defence. At Jacobs, where he's been since 2012, he most recently led the European Cities & Places business.



Alex Lane holds a master's in mechanical engineering and is a Chartered Engineer.



"I am pleased to introduce Alex Lane as the new Business Area President for Sweco UK and to welcome him to the Group's Executive team. Alex's record of operational excellence, commercial growth and experience within large, matrixed environments in decentralised, values-led cultures makes him well equipped to lead and strengthen Sweco's business in the UK. I would also like to thank Max Joy, who during his 10 years at Sweco has successfully steered the Sweco UK business through challenging market conditions towards promising market and organisational developments", says Åsa Bergman, President and CEO of Sweco.



"I appreciate the trust placed in me and very much look forward to joining Sweco and being a contributing part to its unique business and operating model. I am also looking forward leading all employees in Sweco's UK business toward continued growth", says Alex Lane.



Press photos

Alex Lane, new Business Area President for Sweco in the UK, free use

Åsa Bergman, President and CEO of Sweco, free use, please credit: Tobias Regell



For additional information, please contact:

Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se



Sweco plans and designs tomorrow's sustainable communities and cities. With the collective knowledge of our 23,000 architects, engineers and other experts we work together with our clients to facilitate the green transition, maximise the potential of digitalisation and to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and resilience. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy, with sales of approximately SEK 32 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.swecogroup.com