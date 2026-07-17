Sandvik AB: Interim report second quarter 2026

Order intake SEK 37,799 million (32,206)

Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 17%, and organically by 17%

Revenues SEK 36,752 million (29,700)

Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 24%, and organically by 23%

Adjusted EBITA SEK 8,306 million (5,629)

Adjusted EBITA margin 22.6% (19.0)

Adjusted EBIT SEK 7,855 million (5,194)

Adjusted EBIT margin 21.4% (17.5)

Adjusted profit before tax SEK 7,601 million (4,855)

Profit for the period SEK 5,236 million (3,216)

Adjusted profit for the period SEK 5,761 million (3,713)

Earnings per share, diluted SEK 4.17 (2.56)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 4.59 (2.96)

Free operating cash flow SEK 3,590 million (5,090)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on July 17, 2026, at 13:00 PM CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, July 17, 2026

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11:30 AM CEST on July 17, 2026.

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, industrial technology group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 121 billion in more than 150 countries.