• Strengthens Honeywell Technologies' portfolio across refining, petrochemicals and renewable fuels, expanding the company's process technology leadership• Enhances end-to-end solutions combining catalysts, process technologies and digital capabilities powered by Honeywell Technologies Forge• Transaction expected to drive growth and expand global installed baseCHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Honeywell Technologies (NASDAQ: HON) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Johnson Matthey's Catalyst Technologies business for £1.325 billion in an all-cash transaction. This deal strengthens the company's portfolio across refining, petrochemicals and renewable fuels.Honeywell Technologies will now have a more comprehensive, end-to-end offering for customers across energy and process technologies, further enhanced by its existing automation and digital solutions. This acquisition also expands the company's vast global installed base and enhances its ability to serve customers across a broader range of applications. The strengthened portfolio underscores Honeywell Technologies' commitment to delivering innovative, integrated solutions that drive operational excellence, improve efficiency and enhance performance across the industrial value chain."This acquisition significantly enhances Honeywell Technologies' ability to deliver end-to-end solutions that help our customers drive efficiency, reduce emissions and accelerate energy security goals," said Ken West, President and CEO, Process Technology, Honeywell Technologies. "By combining Johnson Matthey's differentiated catalyst expertise with our leading technologies and digital capabilities, we are creating a strong platform for future growth while enabling our customers to immediately unlock the benefits of a more robust set of offerings."The completion of this acquisition follows Honeywell Technologies' separation of its Aerospace Technologies business, which is now an independent public company that operates as Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) as of June 29, 2026. That separation was preceded by Honeywell Technologies' spin-off of its Advanced Materials business, Solstice Advanced Materials (Nasdaq: SOLS), on October 30, 2025. Since 2023, the company has completed approximately $11.5 billion of accretive, synergistic acquisitions, including Compressor Controls Corporation, SCADAfence, the Access Solutions business from Carrier Global, the LNG business from Air Products, Sundyne and Li-ion Tamer.In addition, the company completed the divestiture of its Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) business in 2024 and has announced the sale of its Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses, with expected closings in the second half of 2026.About Honeywell TechnologiesHoneywell Technologies is a global, pure-play automation company with a legacy of innovating to help solve the world's most mission-critical challenges, enhancing the quality of life for people and communities around the world. We serve the building, industrial, and process sectors with a broad portfolio of services, solutions, and products, underpinned by our Honeywell Technologies Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Technologies Forge intelligence layer. By combining the deep domain expertise of our more than 50,000 employees with decades of data from our global installed base, we are uniquely positioned to lead the industrial sector's transition from automation to autonomy. For more news and information on Honeywell Technologies, please visit Honeywell Technologies Newsroom.Forward Looking StatementsWe describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this release. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including statements related to the expected benefits and other anticipated effects of the recently completed separation of Honeywell Technologies and Honeywell Aerospace, the planned sales of the Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses, and the expected financial performance of Honeywell Technologies following such transactions. Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments, and other relevant factors, many of which are difficult to predict and outside of our control, including Honeywell Technologies' current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding the expected benefits and other anticipated effects of the recently completed separation of Honeywell Technologies and Honeywell Aerospace and the planned sales of the Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements, including with respect to the expected benefits of the recently completed separation of Honeywell Technologies and Honeywell Aerospace and the planned sales of the Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses, and the anticipated benefits of each. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties, including ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, such as changes in or application of trade and tax laws and policies, including the impacts of tariffs and other trade barriers and restrictions, lower GDP growth or recession in the U.S. or globally, supply chain disruptions, capital markets volatility, inflation, and certain regional conflicts, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, which can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.ContactsMediaStacey Jones(980) 378-6258Stacey.Jones@honeywell.comInvestor RelationsMark Macaluso(704) 627-6118Mark.Macaluso@honeywell.com

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