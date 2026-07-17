Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company"), a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage and cryptographic migration readiness, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to participate in the Canadian Quantum Enabling Technologies Applied to Space Technology R&D Partnering Delegation to the Netherlands, taking place September 14 to 18, 2026.

The delegation is organized by Global Affairs Canada, through the Embassy of Canada to the Netherlands, in collaboration with the National Quantum Strategy Secretariat at Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. The program is designed to connect selected Canadian companies with Dutch organizations for commercialization-focused research, development, pilot projects and partnerships.

QSE believes its selection provides meaningful third-party recognition of the relevance of its post-quantum capabilities and the Company's readiness to pursue international technology validation, adaptation and co-development. The Company believes this recognition can strengthen its credibility with customers, partners, investors and public-sector stakeholders.

The five-day program is expected to include participation in the European Space Agency's Industry Space Days, pre-arranged business meetings, visits to quantum and space-related sites, and briefings across major Dutch innovation hubs. QSE also expects curated introductions to Dutch and European companies, research institutions and innovation networks, including potential strategic partners, pilot customers, channel partners and R&D collaborators.

For QSE, the main objective is market validation and relationship building. The Company intends to discuss how its full secure posture ("QPrime") platform and broader quantum-resilient data security technologies can help organizations see where encryption is used, understand exposure, plan post-quantum migration and protect sensitive data.

QSE believes the Netherlands and the broader European market are important to its international growth strategy. The delegation is expected to help the Company better understand European customer needs, procurement models and regulatory expectations before pursuing larger commercial opportunities in the region.

QSE also intends to explore joint innovation funding opportunities, including Canada-Europe R&D programs that may support collaborative testing, localization or co-development with qualified partners.

"Being selected for this Government of Canada delegation is a meaningful validation of QSE as an innovative Canadian technology company with international potential," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "The program gives us direct access to the right ecosystem - potential partners, pilot customers, channel partners, R&D collaborators and innovation networks - as we evaluate how QSE can support European market needs."

The initiative also supports QSE's broader international expansion strategy, which is focused on placing its technology within trusted regional ecosystems through local validation, co-development and partner-led market entry.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While QSE considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305501

Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.