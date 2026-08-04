Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company"), a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage and cryptographic migration readiness, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a member of the Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Consortium.

The PKI Consortium is a global non-profit business league focused on secure digital identity and trusted online communications. Its community includes organizations involved in digital certificates, certificate authorities, trust services, technology, telecommunications, financial services, public-sector security, research and cybersecurity.

PKI is part of the trust layer that helps verify websites, digital certificates, software, devices, users and encrypted communications. As quantum computing advances, this trust layer will need to be reviewed and updated so organizations can protect sensitive information in the years ahead.

QSE's selection reflects recognition of the Company's expertise in encryption, digital trust and post-quantum cybersecurity. Membership also gives QSE a forum to take part in industry discussions on PKI best practices, certificate management, crypto-agility and the transition to post-quantum cryptography.

For customers, the value is practical. Governments, enterprises and critical-infrastructure operators increasingly want security vendors that understand where standards are moving and can help them plan responsibly. QSE believes participation in this ecosystem can support customer confidence, partner engagement, procurement credibility and international visibility.

"Being selected into the PKI Consortium is a meaningful step for QSE," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "Digital trust is becoming more important as organizations prepare for post-quantum security. This membership gives us a place to collaborate with leading industry participants while continuing to position QSE as a practical provider of quantum-ready security solutions for large organizations."

According to Grand View Research, the global public key infrastructure market was estimated at US$6.37 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$19.65 billion by 2030. QSE believes this growth is being driven by greater demand for secure digital communication, certificate management, connected devices, cloud security, zero-trust architectures and regulatory compliance.

QSE intends to use the membership to deepen market intelligence, build relevant relationships and stay aligned with the technical priorities shaping digital trust. These priorities are closely connected to QSE's platform, which is designed to help organizations identify where encryption is used, understand exposure and plan a move toward quantum-resistant security.

"This membership is an opportunity to contribute, learn and build relationships within a respected industry group," added Mr. Carefoot. "For QSE, that supports our broader goal of turning technical leadership into customer value, partner opportunities and long-term commercial growth."

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

For more information on QSE's quantum security solutions, visit www.qse-corp.com or contact sales@qse-corp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. While QSE considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307887

Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.