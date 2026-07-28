Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company"), a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage and cryptographic migration readiness, is pleased to introduce QSE QScope - Cryptographic Discovery and CBOM Intelligence. QScope is QSE's CBOM compiler and is designed to help organizations automatically find and organize the encryption used across their systems.

A CBOM, or Cryptographic Bill of Materials, is a list of the encryption inside an organization. QScope is designed to show where encryption is used, which algorithms, certificates and libraries are in place, and what may need to be reviewed or upgraded as security standards change.

In large organizations, encryption can be hidden across servers, applications, cloud systems, certificates, network devices, APIs and third-party software. Without a clear view, business and security teams may not know what is exposed, what needs to change, or where to start.

Post-quantum readiness starts with a simple question: where is your cryptography? QScope is built around three simple outcomes:

See your cryptography - find where encryption, certificates, keys and related security tools are being used.

Understand your exposure - identify older or weaker cryptography that may create risk as quantum-related threats advance.

Plan your PQC migration - use the results to prioritize upgrades, budget more effectively and reduce disruption.

"QScope is designed to make cryptographic risk easier to understand and act on," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "Organizations cannot protect what they cannot see. QScope helps customers see their cryptography, understand where they may be exposed and build a practical plan for post-quantum migration."

QScope is designed to connect with QSE's QPrime, QSE's full secure posture platform. Together, QScope and QPrime help customers move from discovery to a clear action plan for post-quantum readiness.

For enterprise customers, QSE believes this creates a more practical way to prepare for post-quantum security. Instead of starting with a manual review, customers can use QScope to create visibility, support internal planning and track risk over time.

QSE believes demand for tools like QScope will grow as governments, standards bodies and large organizations increase their focus on post-quantum security planning.

"Post-quantum migration is not a one-time project," added Mr. Carefoot. "It is a business and technology transition that will take planning. QScope is intended to give organizations a clearer picture of their current environment so they can make better decisions before migration becomes urgent."

The Company is evaluating intellectual property protection strategies related to the platform's underlying technology.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

For more information on QSE's quantum security solutions, visit www.qse-corp.com or contact sales@qse-corp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While QSE considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306879

Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.