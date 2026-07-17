Four Nines Gold Inc: Four Nines Gold to Showcase Hayden Hill Opportunity to U.S. Investors at OTC Markets Virtual Investor Conference

Management to present the Company's modern geological thesis to a broad U.S. investor audience on July 23, 2026, ahead of the commencement of Four Nines fully funded maiden drill program at Hayden Hill.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / Four Nines Gold Inc. (CSE:FNAU)(OTCQB:FNAUF)(FWB:F8NA) ("Four Nines" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that President & CEO Charles Ross and Vice President of Exploration David Flint will present at the OTC Markets Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, July 23, 2026, providing investors with an overview of the Hayden Hill Gold Project, the Company's modern geological model, and the exploration strategy underpinning its fully funded maiden drill program, which is expected to commence shortly thereafter.

Virtual Investor Conference Details

Event: OTC Markets Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Presenters: Charles Ross, President & CEO, and David Flint, Vice President of Exploration

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Investors unable to attend the live presentation will have access to an archived webcast following the event.

Management Comment

Charles Ross, President & CEO, commented:

"With our inaugural drill program about to begin, this conference provides an excellent opportunity to introduce the Four Nines story to a broader U.S. investor audience. We look forward to discussing why we believe Hayden Hill deserves a fresh geological perspective, outlining our exploration strategy, and sharing what we believe is an exciting new chapter for both the project and the Company."

Why this Matters to Investors

The OTC Markets Virtual Investor Conference provides Four Nines with an important platform to expand awareness among U.S. investors at a pivotal point in the Company's evolution. Charles Ross and David Flint will discuss the geological thinking behind Hayden Hill, the high-priority targets that will be tested in the Company's inaugural drill program, and the strategy guiding Four Nines as it prepares to undertake the first modern exploration drilling at the project in nearly three decades. Investors will also have the opportunity to participate in a live question-and-answer session with management.

Qualified Person

David Flint, MSc, AIPG-CPG, and Vice President of Exploration, a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Four Nines Gold Inc.

Four Nines Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration company focused on unlocking high-grade potential at past-producing assets. The Company's flagship Hayden Hill Gold Project in northern California produced 480,000 ounces of gold and 1.3 million ounces of silver and has not been drilled in nearly three decades. Leveraging a modern 3D geological model, Four Nines has identified multiple untested high-grade feeder zones beneath and adjacent to historic workings targets missed by previous operators due to shallow drilling and outdated interpretations.

Four Nines is fully funded for its maiden drill program, with 10 approved drill locations and field activities underway as of June 2026. Led by a technical team with a strong discovery record and deep experience in epithermal gold systems, the Company is preparing a high-impact drill campaign designed to evaluate deeper structural corridors and expand the project. Four Nines continues to assess additional opportunities in stable jurisdictions and is committed to responsible exploration, transparent communication, and long-term value creation for shareholders.

Four Nines has a right to acquire 100% of the Hayden Hill Gold Project from a subsidiary of Kinross Gold U.S.A., Inc. The Hayden Hill Gold Project is a former producing gold mine that was explored by Amax Gold Inc. through 99,862 meters of drilling in 742 holes and for which there has been no systematic exploration since the mine closed in 1997. Kinross acquired Amax Gold Inc in 1998. The Hayden Hill Gold Project is located on private land, for which drill permits for the initial exploration program have been received from Lassen County.

Follow Four Nines Gold as the next chapter at Hayden Hill unfolds through ongoing news, field updates, videos, and exclusive project content.

LinkedIn: @Four Nines Gold Inc.

YouTube: @FourNines

Facebook: @FourNinesGoldInc

Instagram: @FourNinesGoldInc

X (formerly Twitter): @FourNinesGold

For more information, please contact the Company at info@fourninesgold.ca or visit our website at www.fourninesgold.ca for project updates and related background information or call 604.977.1999

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FOUR NINES GOLD INC.

Charles Ross

President

1600 - 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2

Tel: 604.977.1999

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the proposed geophysical survey, proposed drilling program, the anticipation that the proposed survey will positively refine and prioritize drill targets, such exploration activities will further delineate and identify new mineralized areas and additional high-priority targets. Mineral exploration is highly speculative and characterized by significant risk, including risks related to mineral exploration in general, industry risks, risks that anticipated results may not occur as intended, as well as general risks related to the economy, fluctuating gold prices, capital markets and mining stocks in particular which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Four Nines Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/four-nines-gold-to-showcase-hayden-hill-opportunity-to-u.s.-investors-at-otc-mark-1192442