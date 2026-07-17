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WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
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17.07.26 | 15:26
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PR Newswire
17.07.2026 15:24 Uhr
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NetEase Games and Starry Studio: Once Human Sets August 25 Launch Date on PS5 and XBOX with New First-Person Perspective and Full Crossplay

Pre-orders open now with exclusive platform-specific reward packs!

GUANGZHOU, China, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Games and Starry Studio are thrilled to announce that their hit strange worlds survival title, Once Human will officially launch on PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S on August 25, with a brand new First-Person Perspective feature and full support of cross-play and cross-progression right from launch.

Once Human release date reveal trailer: https://youtu.be/YRa7L46q7IE

Once Human is a free-to-play, Strange Worlds survival game set in a post-apocalyptic landscape. Players venture into different "Scenarios," each offering diversified environments and gameplay mechanics. With 6 Scenarios and a PVP Spin-off currently available, the game delivers over 300 hours of gameplay for console players from day one. In the game, anomalies are the center of the core gameplay loop- harness them to explore the Stardust-infected wasteland, automate your shelter, and mutate yourself for combat. From crafting to fighting, anomalies are your only means to survive.

Enhanced Immersion on Console: New First-Person Perspective and More

To maximize player immersion, the console version introduces various special features:

  • First-Person Perspective: This new functionality gives players the complete freedom to switch between a third-person perspective and a first-person perspective at any time. Launching directly onto the console version, the new feature pairs perfectly with a large 4K screen to deliver a completely different and deeply immersive experience.
  • High-Fidelity Graphics: The console version delivers high-definition graphics with a choice between Quality Mode (4K/60FPS) and Performance Mode (120FPS) for immersive, big-screen gaming.
  • Optimized Controller Experience: The game also features a bespoke controller experience, offering distinct low-frequency rumbles for giant monsters, precise trigger resistance during boss battles, and elastic tactile feedback for loot drops.

Pre-Orders Begin with Exclusive Reward Packs

Pre-orders have officially begun across both PlayStation and XBOX platforms, featuring two distinct tiers of gift packages. Purchasing players will receive exclusive, limited pre-order items unique to the PlayStation and XBOX platforms respectively.

Pre-order NOW in PlayStation&Microsoft store: https://g.oncehuman.game/c/29e8e9

Rally your teammates, gear up for the ultimate survival experience, and prepare to enter the anomaly this August! Survive Together, We were Once Human.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3006555/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/once-human-sets-august-25-launch-date-on-ps5-and-xbox-with-new-first-person-perspective-and-full-crossplay-302828565.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.