Event Management Software Market worth $36.8 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

Delray Beach, Fla., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Event Management Software Market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size rising from about USD 18.6 billion in 2026 to USD 36.8 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 14.6%.

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Event Management Software Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 16.4 billion

USD 16.4 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 18.6 billion

USD 18.6 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 36.8 billion

USD 36.8 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 14.6%

Event Management Software Market Trends & Insights:

The Event Management Software Market is undergoing a structural transformation, evolving from a fragmented collection of point tools into the connected engagement operating system of the modern enterprise.

By offering, the service segment is expected to grow at the highest rate of 13.8% in the Event Management Software Market.

By organization size, SMEs are expected to grow at the highest rate of 13.3% during the forecast period.

By event type, Conferences are estimated to account for the largest market share, holding roughly 24.7% in 2025.

Corporate enterprises hold the largest share at 46.2% in 2025, while agencies grow fastest at a 17.3% CAGR.

Asia Pacific is set to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031, led by rising software adoption.

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Event management software (EMS) has transformed how organizations plan, promote, and execute events by embedding capabilities such as AI-driven registration forecasting, real-time attendee engagement, and integrated marketing automation into enterprise event programs. These innovations enable organizers to personalize outreach, automate repetitive planning tasks, and measure marketing return across in-person, virtual, and hybrid formats. By integrating machine learning models, mobile event applications, and engagement analytics, EMS platforms deliver continuous insight into attendee behavior and event performance, ensuring greater operational efficiency and measurable outcomes. Enterprises benefit from improved brand consistency, lower planning overhead, and more effective resource allocation, especially in high-event-volume sectors such as technology, financial services, and professional services. Unifying registration, marketing, and engagement data on a single platform provides a clearer picture of program performance, strengthening decision-making and aligning event strategy with broader marketing objectives. This approach empowers organizations to maximize return on event investment, improve attendee satisfaction, and maintain competitiveness by ensuring that every event program operates efficiently from planning through post-event analysis.

By software, event marketing software is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Event marketing software is becoming a strategic priority in the Event Management Software Market as organizers face growing pressure to fill registration pipelines, personalize outreach, and demonstrate marketing ROI amid increasingly crowded event calendars. New vendors can capture market share by offering event website builders, automated email campaign tools, and social promotion features that reduce the manual work of driving registrations. For example, Eventbrite's October 2024 partnership with TikTok allows event creators to embed ticket links directly in videos, letting audiences discover and purchase tickets without leaving the app. Another example is Zoho Backstage, which bundles a multilingual event website builder, commission-free ticketing, and omnichannel outreach tools, including customizable event websites and email campaigns, directly into its core platform rather than as a paid add-on. These moves show that customers increasingly expect marketing and promotion capabilities to be native to the event platform rather than bolted on through separate tools. For emerging vendors, the opportunity is to provide lightweight website builders, social-native ticketing integrations, and campaign analytics that connect directly to registration data. Vendors who deliver fast setup, strong social and CRM interoperability, and clear attribution from campaign to registration will win in marketing-driven event software procurement.

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By event format, corporate events are poised to hold the largest market share

Corporate events, including internal town halls, client conferences, product launches, and training sessions, account for the largest share of event formats in the Event Management Software Market, as enterprises run these programs far more frequently and at greater scale than public or consumer events. Corporate buyers demand platforms that can handle high attendee volumes, integrate with existing collaboration and CRM systems, and support both single-location and multi-region programs from a single dashboard. One illustrative move is Zoom's August 2024 launch of a single-use webinar option supporting up to 1 million attendees, giving large enterprises a way to broadcast all-hands meetings and major internal announcements without switching platforms. Another example is Stova, formed from the merger of MeetingPlay, Aventri, and Eventcore, which positions itself as an end-to-end corporate event platform spanning strategic meetings management, registration, and onsite services for global enterprise programs. Vendors can succeed in this segment by building scalable registration infrastructure, offering tiered support for programs ranging from small internal meetings to large multi-track conferences, and ensuring reliable performance during high-traffic registration windows. Key enablers include enterprise-grade security, single sign-on integration, and dedicated account support, allowing corporate event teams to run recurring programs with predictable, repeatable outcomes.

North America accounts for the largest market

The North American Event Management Software Market is increasingly attractive to new and emerging vendors as enterprise marketing budgets and event technology adoption converge. The region's concentration of technology, financial services, and professional services companies drives high-frequency corporate event calendars, from investor days and user conferences to recurring internal meetings, creating sustained demand for platforms that scale across multiple simultaneous programs. RingCentral Events, for instance, has positioned itself around AI-powered event features and tight integration with existing collaboration tools, reflecting the region's preference for platforms that plug into an enterprise's broader technology stack rather than operating as standalone tools. Whova has similarly expanded its footprint among mid-market and association event organizers by combining registration, networking, and mobile engagement tools in a single application. These shifts are creating opportunities for EMS providers to deliver solutions that integrate AI, marketing automation, and engagement analytics tailored to the operational needs of high-volume corporate and association event programs. By focusing on integration depth, modular deployment, and partnerships with CRM and marketing automation vendors, new entrants can establish strong footholds across the technology, financial services, and professional services sectors. The region's combination of mature enterprise software adoption, dense event calendars, and demand for measurable marketing attribution positions North America as one of the most attractive markets for innovative EMS vendors.

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Top Companies in Event Management Software Market:

The Top Companies in Event Management Software Market are Cvent (US), Eventbrite (US), Zoom (US), Stova (US), RingCentral (US), Momentus Technologies (US), Bizzabo (US), Whova (US), and Zoho Cisco (US).

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