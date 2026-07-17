Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Scott Rook, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) ("Chemtrade" or the "Company"), along with its executive team, joined Daniel Tiulin, Senior Manager, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") Listings, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate the Company's 25th anniversary of being listed on TSX.





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Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and South America. Chemtrade is one of North America's largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite and sodium hydrosulphite. Chemtrade is also a leading producer of high purity sulphuric acid for the semiconductor industry in North America. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides value-added water solutions, as well as industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange