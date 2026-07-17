Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - 0730004 B.C. Ltd., formerly Diamond Hawk Mining Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a securities exchange agreement (the "Securities Exchange Agreement") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Veridyn, LLC ("Veridyn"), a limited liability company existing under the laws of the State of Colorado (the "Transaction").

Veridyn designs and delivers purpose-built, inside-out data-center infrastructure serving the growing demand for AI-ready edge and regional data-center capacity. The company combines a comprehensive lifecycle offering across assessment, retrofit planning, asset disposition, power and cooling infrastructure, modular deployment, equipment integration, security, optimization, and related technical services into a unified delivery model designed to create facilities engineered for high-density compute, efficiency, and rapid deployment. With more than 100 years of combined leadership experience, Veridyn is positioned to support customers and partners navigating the expanding need for AI-capable, power-aware, and vendor-neutral infrastructure solutions in a market shaped by rising compute intensity, retrofit demand, and regional capacity growth.

The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta, and concurrently with the completion of the Transaction, intends to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company does not currently have any operations, other than seeking a strategic transaction. The Company currently has 117,857,143 common shares issued and outstanding, and prior to completion of the Transaction, intends to complete a 140 for 1 share consolidation, which will result in it having 969,388 shares issued and outstanding. Pursuant to the Transaction (and based upon current foreign exchange rates and the completion of certain pre-closing transactions to be completed by Veridyn), the Company intends to issue approximately 68 million post-consolidated shares to the securityholders of Veridyn in exchange for all of their interests in Veridyn.

The parties intend to complete a concurrent financing for minimum gross proceeds of $1 million, issuing units consisting of shares and warrants, and may pay customary finder's fees in furtherance thereof (the "Financing"). Further details of the Financing, including any finders fees and commissions payable, will be provided as they are determined. Based on an anticipated pricing of $0.10 per security to be issued in the Financing, the Company is valuing Veridyn at $6.8 million (prior to completion of the Financing). Upon completion of the issuances contemplated by the Transaction and the Financing, the resulting issuer will have 80,469,388 common shares issued and outstanding. The board of directors and the management of the resulting issuer will be determined by Veridyn, and the Company expects to undergo a name change in connection with the Transaction.

The Securities Exchange Agreement contemplates that Transaction will be completed by September 30, 2026. There can be no assurance that the Financing or the Transaction will be completed as described herein, or at all. Completion of Financing and the Transaction will also be subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

The Company will provide further details in respect of the Transaction and the Financing by way of updating press releases as matters progress. The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

About 0730004 B.C. Ltd.

The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, and Alberta that is seeking to develop or acquire viable commercial assets.

About Veridyn, LLC

Veridyn is a Colorado based company focused on optimizing data centres in the new age of AI driven requirements.

For additional information about Veridyn, please contact:

Investor Relations

Info@veridyn.group

+1-877-Veridyn (837-4396)

5680 Greenwood Plaza Blvd, Suite 120

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Transaction and certain terms and conditions thereof; the terms and completion of the Financing; the board of directors and management of the Resulting Issuer upon completion of the Transaction; and shareholder, director and regulatory approvals, including the CSE. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to completion of the Transaction; the completion and timing of the Financing; changes in market conditions that may affect the availability or terms of financing; potential changes to the structure or terms of the Transaction; the ability for the parties to obtain required shareholder, third-party, regulatory and CSE approvals; delays in completing the Transaction; and the risk that the Transaction may not be completed as proposed or at all. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305547

Source: 0730004 B.C. Ltd