Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp. (CSE: AITT) (OTC Pink: AITTF) ("Trenchant" or the "Company") announces that it will be delaying the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026, the related management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certificates (collectively, the "Required Filings") beyond the July 29, 2026 filing deadline.

The delay is resulting from unresolved matters relating to a material investment of the Company and the receipt of information required to complete certain audit procedures. Given the materiality of these matters to the Company's financial statements, additional time is required to complete the audit and finalize the Required Filings.

The Company has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator for the Company, for a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The MCTO restricts trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, only by the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). There is no guarantee that an MCTO will be granted.

If an MCTO is granted, the Company's senior officers and other insiders will not be able to trade the Company's securities while the MCTO is in effect, and the Company will be required to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in NP 12-203 for so long as the MCTO remains in effect, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports by way of press releases. The Company is not currently subject to any insolvency proceedings. If the Company provides any material information to any of its shareholders during the period in which the MCTO is in effect, the Company will also be required to file a material change report under its profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) containing such information.

If an MCTO is granted but the Company is unable to file the Required Filings and related Certifications prior to the expiry of the MCTO, it is anticipated that the BCSC will issue a general "failure to file" cease trade order prohibiting the trading by any person of any securities of the Company, including trades in the Company's common shares made through the Canadian Securities Exchange, which would take effect shortly after the expiry of the MCTO and would remain in place until such time as the Required Filings have been filed.

The Company continues to work closely with its audit firm to advance the audit process efficiently, with the Company committing additional internal resources to support timely completion. The Company remains fully engaged and is prioritizing all audit-related requests. The Company will make further announcements with respect to the status of the Required Filings as and when appropriate.

ABOUT TRENCHANT TECHNOLOGIES CAPITAL

Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp. (CSE: AITT) is a forward-thinking investment issuer focused on supporting transformative ventures in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and next-generation cybersecurity poised to reshape legacy industries.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD TRENCHANT CAPITAL CORP.

Per: "Thomas English"

Thomas English, Interim CEO

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to complete its audit, resolve outstanding matters relating to a material investment, obtain the information necessary to finalize its financial reporting, file the Required Filings, and satisfy the conditions of the management cease trade order process. Although the Company believes that and the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including that: Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including that the Company will be able to obtain the necessary information on a timely basis, resolve outstanding matters affecting its financial reporting, complete the audit process and file the Required Filings within the anticipated timeframe; and those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305646

Source: Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp.