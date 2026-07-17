Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - QcX Gold Corp. (TSXV: QCX) (OTC Pink: QCXGF) (FSE: 21MA) ("QcX" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of June 2, 2026, the Company has obtained the interim order (the "Interim Order") providing for the calling and holding of the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") and other procedural matters from the Supreme Court of British Columbia regarding an arrangement under the provisions of Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") involving, among others, the Company and Sterling Metals Corp. ("Sterling"), in accordance with the arrangement agreement entered into between the Company and Sterling dated June 1, 2026 (the "Arrangement Agreement").

The Interim Order authorizes the Company to proceed with various matters, including the holding of the Meeting to consider and vote on the Arrangement. Subject to the receipt of the requisite approval of the shareholders, the Arrangement is expected to close on or around August 25, 2026.

The Meeting will be held on August 18, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) at the offices of Irwin Lowy LLP at 217 Queen Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5V 0R2.

Further details regarding the terms and conditions of the Arrangement are set out in the Arrangement Agreement, which has been filed by the Company and Sterling under their respective SEDAR+ profiles at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information regarding the terms of the Arrangement Agreement and the background of the Arrangement will be provided in the information circular for the Meeting, which will also be filed on QcX's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About QcX

QcX Gold is exploring for gold and VMS style mineralization on its highly prospective and well-located properties in Québec, Canada. The Golden Giant Project is located in the James Bay region, only 2.9 km from Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Patwon discovery on their Elmer gold project. The Fernet Project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is contiguous with Wallbridge Mining Company Limited's Fenelon/Martinière property. Both properties are in close proximity to major discoveries which bodes well for exploration.

About Sterling

Sterling Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on large-scale Canadian copper exploration opportunities. The Company's flagship assets include the Soo Copper Project in Ontario, which hosts past production and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure, and the Adeline Project in Labrador, which covers an extensive sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits. Both projects have demonstrated potential for important new copper discoveries, underscoring Sterling's commitment to pioneering exploration in mineral-rich Canada.

Cautionary Note - Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements", as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled," "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, the expected benefits of the Arrangement, statements with respect to the consummation and timing of the Arrangement; approval by QcX's shareholders; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent of the Arrangement; timing, receipt and anticipated effects of court, regulatory and other consents and approvals and the strengths, characteristics and potential of the Arrangement. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Sterling' and QcX's ability to predict or control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Specific reference is made to Sterling' and QcX's respective most recent annual management discussion and analysis on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, volatility in the prices of gold, changes in debt and equity markets, the uncertainties involved in interpreting geological data, increases in costs, environmental compliance and changes in environmental legislation and regulation, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, general economic conditions and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither Sterling nor QcX undertakes any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If Sterling and/or QcX does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

This press release includes market, industry and economic data which was obtained from publicly available sources and other sources believed by each of Sterling and QcX to be true. Although each of Sterling and QcX believes it to be reliable, it has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this press release, or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying economic and other assumptions relied upon by such sources. Sterling and QcX believes that its market, industry and economic data is accurate and that its estimates and assumptions are reasonable, but there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness thereof. The accuracy and completeness of the market, industry and economic data used throughout this presentation are not guaranteed and each of Sterling and QcX does not make any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305611

Source: QcX Gold Corp