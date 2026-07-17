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WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081 | Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 18:46
80,10 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
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NASDAQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
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80,0080,3010:37
79,9080,2017.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2026 22:12 Uhr
37 Leser
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Nasdaq, Inc.: MaxsMaking Inc. Notified of Anticipated Delisting from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that it has notified MaxsMaking Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMK) that its securities will be delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on July 28, 2026, unless the company appeals to a Listing Qualifications Hearings Panel. The securities will remain halted, and unavailable to trade, until any appeal is resolved. Following removal from Nasdaq the securities may be eligible for trading in the over-the-counter market.

Following a temporary trading suspension in the Company's securities by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (https://www.sec.gov/files/litigation/suspensions/2025/34-104180.pdf) Nasdaq halted trading in the Company's ordinary shares on December 2, 2025. Nasdaq has now determined that it is appropriate to use its authority under IM-5101-4 to delist the Company's securities from Nasdaq.

For news and additional information about the company, please review the companies' public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq's rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.