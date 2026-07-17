Helport AI Limited: Helport AI Limited Receives Standard Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement

SAN DIEGO and SINGAPORE, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) ("Helport AI" or the "Company"), a global artificial intelligence ("AI") workforce infrastructure company providing intelligent communication software and services to enterprise clients, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the "Notification Letter") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on July 15, 2026, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on Nasdaq. The notification is a standard administrative notice and has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's ordinary shares on Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from June 1, 2026 to July 14, 2026, the Company is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

The Notification Letter does not impact the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market at this time. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until January 11, 2027, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. To regain compliance, the Company's ordinary shares must have a closing bid price of at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by January 11, 2027, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

The Company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter. Helport AI intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares and evaluate all available alternatives to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. The Company remains focused on executing its business strategy and creating long-term shareholder value.

About Helport AI Limited

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global AI workforce infrastructure company providing intelligent communication software and services to enterprise clients. Its core asset is the AI Labor System, an industrial-scale platform designed to manufacture, orchestrate, and deliver AI workforce capacity based on measurable business outcomes. Through its AI workforce, Helport AI helps clients drive sales, improve engagement, and reduce costs. The Company's mission is to transform human expertise into scalable AI labor. Learn more at www.helport.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement may be forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Helport AI's future plans and ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. These statements involve risks and uncertainties based on current expectations and projections. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "projects," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from preliminary or anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI's registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Helport AI Investor Relations

Email: ir@helport.ai

Website: https://ir.helport.ai/