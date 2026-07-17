Agroz Inc. Announces Publicly Traded Shares Name Change to Class A Ordinary Shares

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroz Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRZ) ("Agroz" or the "Company"), an innovative, fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company designing, building, managing, and operating indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture vertical farms, today announced that it the name of its publicly traded Ordinary Shares has changed to "Class A Ordinary Shares".

The name change is reflected in the Company's Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association ("Amended Articles"), which provided for, amongst other things, the name change, a dual class structure of Ordinary Shares, and increased shares of authorized share capital of the Company. Specifically, the authorized share capital of the Company was increased to 1,000,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares, 5,000,000 Class B Ordinary

Shares, and 15,000,000 Redeemable Convertible Preference Shares by: (a) the re-designation of 100,000,000 Ordinary Shares as Class A Ordinary Shares, (b) the creation of 900,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares and (c) the creation of 5,000,000 Class B Ordinary Shares, each with the rights and subject to the restrictions set out in the Amended Articles. The Company's shareholders voted in favor of the Amended Articles to provide for the above, at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on May 22, 2026.

About Agroz Inc.

Agroz Inc. is an innovative, fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company designing, building, managing, and operating indoor and outdoor Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") vertical farms. Agroz also operates CEA vertical farms in local communities to grow and deliver clean, pesticide free, fresh and nutritious rich vegetables directly to consumers and businesses, and to educate the public on how its vegetables are grown. Agroz believes its competitive advantage stems from its proprietary Agroz OS system, a vertical farm operating system comprised of (i) digitally automated hardware systems enabling management of vertical farm conditions, and (ii) certain software solutions enabling email and communication systems for vertical farm organization.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Agroz. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Offering and the use of proceeds from the sale of our ordinary shares in the Offering. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us more fully described in Agroz's filings with the SEC. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

SOURCE Agroz Inc