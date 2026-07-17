CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2026

HONG KONG, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "CCSC") (Nasdaq: CCTG), a Hong Kong-based company that engages in the sale, design and manufacturing of interconnect products, including connectors, cables and wire harnesses, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.
Mr. Kung Lok Chiu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, commented, "Fiscal year 2026 demonstrated the resilience of our business and the continued strength of our core operations. During the fiscal year, gross profit increased by 1.6% to $5.1 million, with gross profit margin improving to 29.3% from 28.3% in the prior fiscal year, supported by our continued focus on cost management and operational efficiency. We also recorded encouraging growth across selected products and markets, with revenue from connectors increasing by 5.7% and revenue from Asia increasing by 4.4%.
"During the fiscal year, we advanced several strategic initiatives designed to broaden our capabilities and strengthen our market position. We launched eNaviX, our carbon footprint and energy management system for small and medium sized enterprises, expanding our offerings into carbon management and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) solutions. We also commenced construction of our new European supply chain management center in Merosina, Serbia, in January 2026, which is expected to be completed and ready for operational use in December 2026 and will serve as the headquarters of our European supply chain operations.
"Looking ahead, we remain focused on enhancing our product portfolio, deepening customer relationships and improving operational flexibility as we pursue sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders. We believe our ongoing strategic initiatives will further strengthen our market position and support the Company's next phase of development."
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2026 Financial Highlights
- Revenue was $17.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to $17.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
- Gross profit increased by 1.6% to $5.1 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $5.0 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
- Gross profit margin was 29.3% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, increased from 28.3% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
- Net loss was $4.8 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1.4 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
- Basic and diluted loss per share was $1.94 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1.22 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2026 Financial Results
Revenue
Total revenue was $17.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, which decreased by 1.9% from $17.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
The following table sets forth revenue by interconnect products:
For the fiscal years ended March 31,
Change
2026
%
2025
%
Amount
%
(Amounts expressed in U.S. dollars)
Cables and wire harnesses
$
15,986,501
92.4
$
16,385,705
92.9
$
(399,204)
(2.4)
Connectors
1,316,243
7.6
1,245,784
7.1
70,459
5.7
Total
$
17,302,744
100.0
$
17,631,489
100.0
$
(328,745)
(1.9)
Revenue generated from cables and wire harnesses decreased by 2.4%, to $16.0 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $16.4 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by lower sales volume, which was partially offset by the increase in the overall average selling prices of the Company's cables and wire harness products.
Revenue generated from connectors increased by 5.7%, to $1.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $1.2 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in the overall average selling prices of the Company's connectors, partially offset by a decrease in sales volume.
The following table sets forth the disaggregation of revenue by regions:
For the fiscal years ended March 31,
Change
2026
%
2025
%
Amount
%
(Amounts expressed in U.S. dollars)
Europe
$
10,572,256
61.1
$
10,991,905
62.3
$
(419,649)
(3.8)
Asia
5,573,347
32.2
5,336,247
30.3
237,100
4.4
The Americas
1,157,141
6.7
1,303,337
7.4
(146,196)
(11.2)
Total
$
17,302,744
100.0
$
17,631,489
100.0
$
(328,745)
(1.9)
Revenue generated from Europe decreased by 3.8%, to $10.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $11.0 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The decline stemmed from modest sales decreases in Denmark and Bulgaria, which were partially offset by slight revenue growth in Hungary and the Netherlands.
Revenue generated from Asia increased by 4.4%, to $5.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $5.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. This increase was primarily driven by a sales increase in Mainland China of $0.7 million and a sales increase in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, of $0.1 million, and was partially offset by a sales decrease in Hong Kong, China of $0.5 million.
Revenue generated from the Americas decreased by 11.2%, to $1.2 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $1.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. This decrease was primarily due to a sales decrease in North America of $0.2 million.
Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue decreased by 3.2%, to $12.2 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $12.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, which was generally in line with the decrease in total revenue.
Inventory costs amounted to $8.5 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to $8.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The decrease in the Company's inventory costs was primarily due to an 11.9% decrease in the total sales volume from approximately 31.3 million units in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 to approximately 27.6 million units in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.
Labor costs amounted to $2.8 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to $3.1 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The decrease in labor costs was mainly attributable to lower production volumes driven by decreased sales and the Company's efforts to reduce labor costs.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit increased by 1.6%, to $5.1 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $5.0 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
Gross profit margin increased by 1.0%, to 29.3% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from 28.3% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to a reduction in fixed costs per unit as a result of the Company's efforts in reducing labor costs.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses increased by 22.6%, to $8.5 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $7.0 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The expense increase was primarily due to the increase in selling expenses of $0.5 million, the increase in general and administrative expenses of $0.01 million, and the increase in research and development expenses of $1.1 million.
Net Loss
Net loss increased by 240.7%, to $4.8 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $1.4 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
Basic and Diluted Loss per Share
Basic and diluted loss per share was $1.94 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1.22 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
Financial Condition
As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash of $4.1 million, compared to $3.7 million as of March 31, 2025.
Net cash used in operating activities in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 was $4.5 million, compared to $1.0 million in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
Net cash used in investing activities in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 was $1.4 million, compared to $0.9 million in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
Net cash provided by financing activities in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 was $6.3 million, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $0.05 million in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
About CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited
CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based company that engages in the sale, design and manufacturing of interconnect products. The Company specializes in customized interconnect products, including connectors, cables and wire harnesses that are used for a range of applications in a diversified set of industries, including industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The Company produces interconnect products under both Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) models for manufacturing companies that produce end products, as well as electronic manufacturing services companies that procure and assemble products on behalf of such manufacturing companies. The Company has a diversified global customer base located in more than 25 countries throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.ccsc-interconnect.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on July 17, 2026, and in the Company's other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to review the Annual Report on Form 20-F in its entirety for a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
For more information, please contact:
CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]
CCSC TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amount in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)
As of March 31,
2026
2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
$
4,093,878
$
3,685,043
Restricted cash
10,227
9,413
Accounts receivable
2,831,064
2,495,301
Inventories
2,301,216
1,761,880
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,669,571
1,066,032
Total current assets
10,905,956
9,017,669
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,980,764
853,959
Intangible assets, net
67,537
83,906
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
868,418
1,106,024
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
146,732
194,478
Deferred tax assets, net
19,308
558,683
Other non-current assets, net
4,302,029
3,510,363
Total non-current assets
7,384,788
6,307,413
TOTAL ASSETS
$
18,290,744
$
15,325,082
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,781,034
$
1,819,647
Advance from customers
317,751
141,737
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,472,141
1,345,210
Taxes payable
30,651
21,916
Operating lease liabilities, current
573,650
473,116
Finance lease liabilities, current
38,816
36,277
Total current liabilities
5,214,043
3,837,903
Non-current liabilities:
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
296,436
633,249
Finance lease liabilities, non-current
88,723
127,834
Total non-current liabilities
385,159
761,083
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
5,599,202
$
4,598,986
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16)
-
-
Shareholders' equity
Class A ordinary shares, par value of US$0.005 per share; 49,500,000 shares
$
17,068
$
3,291
Class B ordinary shares, par value of US$0.005 per share; 500,000 shares authorized;
2,500
2,500
Additional paid-in capital
11,182,908
4,855,795
Statutory reserve
813,235
813,235
Retained earnings
2,275,757
7,081,318
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,599,926)
(2,030,043)
Total Shareholders' Equity
12,691,542
10,726,096
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
18,290,744
$
15,325,082
*
Retrospectively restated for effect of the share consolidation completed in January 2026.
CCSC TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Amount in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)
For the years ended March 31,
2026
2025
2024
Net revenue
$
17,302,744
$
17,631,489
$
14,748,551
Cost of revenue
(12,238,334)
(12,647,287)
(10,825,943)
Gross profit
5,064,410
4,984,202
3,922,608
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
(2,216,650)
(1,695,217)
(1,039,882)
General and administrative expenses
(4,606,701)
(4,601,637)
(4,134,394)
Research and development expenses
(1,699,630)
(654,039)
(594,521)
Total operating expenses
(8,522,981)
(6,950,893)
(5,768,797)
Loss from operations
(3,458,571)
(1,966,691)
(1,846,189)
Other (loss)/ income:
Foreign currency exchange (loss)/income, net
(419,431)
67,395
425,308
Financial and interest (loss)/income, net
(21,962)
10,538
67,636
Government subsidy
-
207,257
7,255
Other non-operating income/(expenses), net
55,968
534
(35,509)
Total other (loss)/ income
(385,425)
285,724
464,690
Loss before income tax expense
(3,843,996)
(1,680,967)
(1,381,499)
Income tax (expenses)/benefit
(961,565)
270,502
86,336
Net loss
(4,805,561)
(1,410,465)
(1,295,163)
Other comprehensive income /(loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
430,117
(161,106)
(523,250)
Total comprehensive loss
$
(4,375,444)
$
(1,571,571)
$
(1,818,413)
Loss per share
Basic and Diluted*
$
(1.94)
$
(1.22)
$
(1.26)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
Basic and Diluted*
2,480,584
1,158,125
1,028,852
*
Retrospectively restated for effect of the share consolidation completed in January 2026. The EPS amounts pertain
CCSC TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amount in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)
For the years ended March 31,
2026
2025
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(4,805,561)
$
(1,410,465)
$
(1,295,163)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Inventory write-downs
68,783
128,241
188,268
Depreciation and amortization
216,722
238,599
238,757
Amortization of right-of-use assets
588,969
519,426
509,086
Loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment
7,802
10,889
2,188
Deferred tax expense/(benefit)
545,390
(270,502)
(249,892)
Foreign currency exchange losses/(gains)
360,960
(56,479)
(227,691)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(330,965)
267,028
(500,747)
Inventories
(543,130)
130,289
(101,220)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(542,610)
412,124
(704,610)
Other non-current assets
(63,336)
257,086
(77,220)
Accounts payable
870,609
(359,764)
563,226
Advance from customers
177,602
(66,537)
22,060
Taxes payable
7,096
(2,971)
(340,992)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(535,246)
(234,550)
(64,258)
Operating lease liabilities
(540,332)
(534,472)
(490,319)
Financing lease liabilities
9,272
3,250
24
Net cash used in operating activities
(4,507,975)
(968,808)
(2,528,503)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(859,118)
(327,801)
(156,999)
Prepayment of equipment and mold model
-
-
(3,639,312)
Proceed from disposal of property, plant and equipment
4,118
943
-
Purchase of land
-
(519,895)
-
Purchase of intangible asset
(568,864)
(43,737)
(29,476)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,423,864)
(890,490)
(3,825,787)
CASH FLOWS FORM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repayments of long-term bank loans
-
-
(39,853)
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance cost
6,340,890
-
4,665,444
Capital contribution by shareholder
-
-
5,000
Payment made for principal portion of financing lease liabilities
(45,580)
(49,345)
(4,322)
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
6,295,310
(49,345)
4,626,269
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash
46,178
(131,648)
(254,847)
Net change in cash and restricted cash
409,649
(2,040,291)
(1,982,868)
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of the year
3,694,456
5,734,747
7,717,615
Cash and restricted cash, end of the year
$
4,104,105
$
3,694,456
$
5,734,747
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW
Cash paid for income tax
$
(1,740)
$
-
$
(859,882)
Cash received from income tax refund
$
40,004
$
246,771
$
-
Cash paid for interest
$
(8,771)
$
-
$
(228)
Cash paid for operating lease
$
(581,553)
$
(571,159)
$
(575,014)
Cash paid for finance lease
$
(45,580)
$
(49,345)
$
(4,322)
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information:
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
$
268,971
$
192,311
$
137,617
Purchase of intangible assets included in accrued expenses and other
$
(5,069)
$
(43,103)
$
-
Purchase of equipment and molds included in accrued expenses and other
$
(626,300)
$
(11,418)
$
-
Cashless exercise of warrants
$
7,894
$
-
$
-
SOURCE CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited