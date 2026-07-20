Galderma launches Alastin, its premium regenerative skincare brand into Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan

The Japan and Asia Pacific (JPAC) region is among the fastest-growing markets globally for medical aesthetics and dermatological skincare, driven by rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures and an increased focus on skin quality, which are accelerating demand for innovative, science-based skincare solutions such as Alastin 1,2

These launches reflect Galderma's ongoing growth across the JPAC region and long-term commitment to advancing regenerative skincare

Galderma (SIX: GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, today announced the launch of Alastin its premium regenerative skincare brand across the JPAC region. The brand recently launched in Taiwan, will soon launch in Japan, and has received approval to launch in Singapore and South Korea, with planned market introduction in September and November, respectively.

This expansion follows Alastin's recent launches in China and Australia and underscores Galderma's continued investment in JPAC, a region characterized by advanced skincare practices and rapid growth in injectable aesthetics.1,2 This is increasing demand for integrated skincare solutions that support skin readiness, recovery and long-term quality.3,4,5

Alastin addresses this need through its range of peri-procedural support and daily skincare products that amplify the skin's natural regenerative abilities, supporting recovery and enhances visible outcomes of in-demand aesthetic procedures such as energy-based device and injectable treatments.6-13 Select Alastin products are powered by proprietary TriHex Technology, which uniquely combines peptide components that help clear aged, damaged collagen and elastin while simultaneously supporting the production of new, healthy collagen and elastin a dual mechanism that underpins its regenerative approach.6,7,11,14 Restorative Skin Complex with TriHex+ features the next evolution of this technology, which supports the skin's natural production of high molecular weight hyaluronic acid (HA), while further enhancing collagen and elastin production, contributing to long-term skin longevity.15,16

"Patients today expect skincare that goes beyond surface hydration. They seek products that support skin function, renewal, and long-term skin quality. I am pleased to offer Alastin because it complements aesthetic procedures by enhancing the skin's regenerative capacity, supporting recovery, and helping patients achieve healthier, more resilient, and naturally radiant skin." DR. RIEKO TSUBOUCHI DERMATOLOGIST AND DIRECTOR OF GINZA SKIN CLINIC JAPAN

Science-driven skincare heritage with an industry-leading portfolio

With more than 60 international dermatological publications and over 25 granted patents, Alastin is one of the most clinically studied skincare brands.17,18 In the United States it is the number one peri-procedural option and continues to be one of the fastest-growing global medical aesthetics skincare brands.19 It is powered by a proprietary peptide-based synergistic combination of ingredients and supported by real-world clinical experience demonstrating high levels of patient satisfaction, including improvements in radiance, recovery following procedures, and sustained hydration as well as overall skin resilience.7-9,11,16,20,21

The Alastin Skincare portfolio uses deep regenerative science to push the boundaries of what skincare can do and address a broad spectrum of needs across the aesthetic journey.8,9 Nine products will be available in the JPAC region, including:

Procedure support products , Skin Nectar and INhance both with TriHex Technology - developed for peri-procedural use to enhance visible outcomes and reduce recovery time 7,16,20,22-26

, Skin Nectar and INhance both with TriHex Technology - developed for peri-procedural use to enhance visible outcomes and reduce recovery time Daily treatment products: Rejuvenate products , designed to support ongoing collagen and elastin renewal: 27-29 Restorative Skin Complex with TriHex+, Restorative Eye Complex with TriHex Technology , and Restorative Neck Complex with TriHex Technology Targeted serums formulated to address specific skin concerns: 30-33 C-RADICAL Defense (an antioxidant serum that protects against environmental stressors), A-LUMINATE Brightening Serum (reduces the appearance of hyperpigmentation and discoloration for a more even skin tone), and HA IMMERSE Serum (enhances skin hydration)

Daily care products to help moisturize, nourish and soothe skin:34,35 Ultra Nourishing Moisturizer with TriHex Technology

"Alastin sets a new standard in regenerative skincare so we're excited to bring it to patients and healthcare professionals in the JPAC region, where there is an ever-increasing demand for aesthetic procedures and peri-procedural care. As part of our commitment to delivering holistic regenerative skincare, the Alastin range is carefully curated to work synergistically with our Injectable Aesthetics portfolio, as well as daily skincare maintenance, enabling us to support patients with tailored solutions that address evolving needs." ALAN D. WIDGEROW, MBBCH, MMED, FCS, FACS CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER HEAD OF INNOVATION, DERMATOLOGICAL SKINCARE GALDERMA

JPAC is a key growth engine for Galderma. By introducing Alastin, Galderma is expanding access to a holistic regenerative skincare portfolio designed to address some of today's most significant aesthetic trends and needs, from an increased focus on skin quality and longevity, to growing concerns around menopause-related skin health, medication-driven weight loss, and aging.

About Alastin

Alastin by Galderma is the leader in peri-procedural regenerative skincare, offering innovative, scientifically proven, and clinically tested products. The Alastin Skincare portfolio provides a comprehensive collection of cutting-edge formulas designed specifically for peri-procedural use, as well as daily skincare regimens, all powered by proprietary peptides and innovative, clinically meaningful, science-backed ingredients designed to amplify the skin's own natural regenerative abilities. With more than 60 international dermatological publications and over 25 patents granted, Alastin is one of the most clinically studied professional-grade skincare brands.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

References

Asia-Pacific emerging as the new 'Mecca' of medical aesthetics. Accessed July 2026. Available online. Asia Pacific non-invasive aesthetic procedures market size outlook. Accessed July 2026. Available online. Guidepoint Qsight. From Gen Z to GLP-1s: trends reshaping the medical aesthetics industry. Accessed July 2026. Available online. Verified Market Reports. Preoperative Skin Preparation Market. Accessed July 2026. Available online. PW Consulting Health Care Research Center. Post Procedure Skin Care Product Market. Accessed July 2026. Available online. Jalian HR, et al. Enhancing outcomes of procedure pairing with Next Generation Regenerating Skin Nectar with TriHex+ Technology. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2025;24(12):e70556. doi:10.1111/jocd.70556. Widgerow AD, et al. Extracellular matrix modulation: optimizing skin care and rejuvenation procedures. J Drugs Dermaol. 2016;15(Suppl 4):s63-71. Simeon A, et al. Expression and activation of matrix metalloproteinases in wounds: modulation by the Tripeptide-copper complex glycyl-L-histidyl-L-lysine-Cu2+. Invest Dermatol.1999;112(6):957-64. doi: 10.1046/j.1523-1747.1999.00606.x. Wilson MJV, et al. A randomized, single-blinded trial of a Tripeptide/Hexapeptide healing regimen following laser resurfacing of the face. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2017;16(2):217-222. doi:10.1111/jocd.12339. Robinson DM, Frulla AP. Randomized, Split-face/décolleté comparative trial of procedure enhancement system for fractional non-ablative laser resurfacing treatment. J Drugs Dermatol. 2017;16(7):707-710. Widgerow AD, Cohen SR, Fagien S. Preoperative skin conditioning: extracellular matrix clearance and skin bed preparation, a new paradigm. Aesthet Surg J. 2019;39(Suppl_3):S103-S111. doi: 10.1093/asj/sjz022. Kilmer, SL, et al. Pre- and post-procedural care best practices to enhance energy-based treatment outcomes. JDD.2019 Aug;18(8 Suppl 1):s187-195. McGuinn KP et al. Combination Tripeptide/Hexapeptide serum with 1540 nm nonablative fractional laser for the treatment of striae distensae: a pilot study. Skinmed. 2020;18(6):337-341. PMID: 33397562. Lee WW, et al. A multi-center evaluation of Restorative Eye Treatment and INhance with Trihex Technology to improve aesthetic outcomes when used pre- and post-blepharoplasty. Aesthet Surg J Open Forum. 2022;5:ojac089. doi: 10.1093/asjof/ojac089. Widgerow AD, Ziegler ME, Shafiq F. TriHex 2.0-advancing skin health science and the TriHex Technology. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2024;0:e16690. Widgerow AD, et alDeveloping a topical adjunct to injectable procedures. J Drugs Dermatol. 2020;19(4):398-404. doi:10.36849/JDD.2020.5016. Galderma. Data on File. Alastin Publication List. Galderma. Data on File. Alastin Patent List. Galderma. Data on File. LifeSci Consulting primary market research. 2022. Galderma. Data on File. RD.27.SPR.207064. Galderma. Data on File. RD.27.SPR.207062. Liu Z. Efficacy and safety of a topical skincare regimen with TriHex technology. Poster presented at AMWC 2025; March 27-29, 2025; Monaco. Galderma. Data on File. RD.27.SPR.207069. Galderma. Data on File. RD.27.SPR.207060. Widgerow AD, et al. Advances in pigmentation management: a multipronged approach. J Drugs Dermatol. 2022;21(11):1206-20. doi:10.36849/JDD.7013 Calame A, Widgerow AD. Histological changes associated with extracellular matrix-remodeling topical therapy. Derm Case Rep. 2017;2(2):1000126. Widgerow AD, et al. So let's design a peptide . a physician's approach. J Drugs Dermatol. 2024;23(5):347-352. doi:10.36849/JDD.7921 Nelson AM, Ortiz, AE. A Tripeptide/Hexapeptide anti-aging regimen that targets both collagen and elastin, and improves both physician and subject scoring of facial aesthetics. Dermatol Case Rep. 2018;3(1). doi:10.35248/2684-124X.18.3.139 Widgerow AD, Jiang LI, Calame A. A single-center clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of an tripeptide/hexapeptide antiaging regimen. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2019;18(1)176-182. doi: 10.1111/jocd.12507 Wang JV et al. A multi-center, randomized, blinded clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of a novel topical product for facial dyschromia. J Drugs Dermatol. 2023;22(4):333-338. doi:10.36849/JDD.7340 Moradi A et al. Multi-center evaluation of a topical antioxidant serum. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2024;23(1):145-153. doi: 10.1111/jocd.16067. Widgerow AD et al. Antioxidants with proven efficacy and elastin-conserving vitamin C A new approach to free radical defense. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2023 Dec;22(12):3320-3328. doi: 10.1111/jocd.15999. Robinson DM, et al. Multicenter evaluation of a topical hyaluronic acid serum. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2022;21(9):3848-38 58. doi: 10.1111/jocd.15241. Galderma. Data on File. RD.27.SPR-206851. Allais B, Friedman A. Colloidal Oatmeal Part I: History, Basic Science, Mechanism of Action, and Clinical Efficacy in the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis. J Drugs Dermatol. 2020;19(10):s4-s7

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Contacts:

For further information:

Christian Marcoux, M.Sc.

Chief Communications Officer

christian.marcoux@galderma.com

+41 76 315 26 50

Richard Harbinson

Corporate Communications Director

richard.harbinson@galderma.com

+41 76 210 60 62

Céline Buguet

Franchises and R&D Communications Director

celine.buguet@galderma.com

+41 76 249 90 87

Emil Ivanov

Head of Strategy, Investor Relations, and ESG

emil.ivanov@galderma.com

+41 21 642 78 12

Jessica Cohen

Investor Relations and Strategy Director

jessica.cohen@galderma.com

+41 21 642 76 43