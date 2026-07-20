

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Belimo Holding AG (BEAN.SW, BLHWF), a Swiss maker of electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, sensors, and others, on Monday reported a rise in earnings and net sales for the first half of fiscal 2026, helped by the persisting megatrends of urbanization, energy efficiency, and digitalization.



For the six-month period, the company posted a net income of CHF 124.9 million, or CHF 10.15 per share, compared with CHF 101.3 million, or CHF 8.23 per share, in the same period last year. Earnings before interest and taxes stood at CHF 152.5 million as against the previous year's CHF 128.1 million.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization moved up to CHF 174.6 million from CHF 147.1 million a year ago. Net sales increased to CHF 676.4 million from CHF 561.5 million in the previous year. The data center cooling solutions accounted for slightly over half of Belimo's absolute sales growth.



Looking ahead, the company said: 'Following a robust performance in the first half of the year, Belimo expects continued strong demand for its field devices across both its traditional HVAC business and data centers in the second half of the year. Compared with the first half, the year-over-year sales growth rate, measured in local currencies, will be affected by an increasing base effect and the annualization of pricing measures. Belimo continues to expect an EBIT margin above 20% in 2026.'



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