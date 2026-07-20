Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
42 Proben im Labor - Jetzt beginnt die spannendste Phase für diese Wolfram-Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CYXD | ISIN: US25400Q1058 | Ticker-Symbol: 97Y
Tradegate
20.07.26 | 08:15
8,456 Euro
+0,20 % +0,017
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUMP MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUMP MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4228,54811:00
8,4568,54808:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.07.2026 00:06 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trump Media & Technology Group: Trump Media Settles Legal Disputes

SARASOTA, Fla., July 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced today that all claims between and among individuals and entities including Trump Media, Patrick Orlando, and ARC Global Investments II LLC have been mutually resolved pursuant to a confidential settlement agreement.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations; Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family friendly live TV channels and on-demand content; and Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.

Investor Relations Contact

Shannon Devine

MZ Group | Partner, MZ North America

Email: shannon.devine@mzgroup.us

Media Contact

press@tmtgcorp.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.