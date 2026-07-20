Trina Solar Middle East & Africa FZCO: Trinasolar and Al-Raebi Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Explore 1.5 GW Solar Project Pipeline in Yemen

Trinasolar's latest TOPCon 3.0 modules to support potential large-scale solar projects in Yemen between 2026 and 2029

SANA'A, Yemen, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al-Raebi for Trading and Solar Energy Systems Company to explore collaboration on a potential 1.5 GW solar project pipeline in Yemen between 2026 and 2029.

Under the MoU, Trinasolar and Al-Raebi will evaluate opportunities to support large-scale solar projects in Yemen and the wider Middle East. The collaboration includes the potentialsupply of Trinasolar's latest TOPCon 3.0 modules, designed to support high-efficiency solar power generation for utility-scale and large commercial energy projects across Yemen and the Middle East.

The agreement establishes a framework for further discussions between the two companies as they assess project opportunities, technical requirements and future cooperation models. It reflects both companies' shared focus on expanding access to reliable solar power in Yemen, where demand for clean and affordable energy solutions continues to grow.

Commenting on the agreement, Todd Li, President of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa Region at Trinasolar, said:

"This MoU marks an important step in strengthening Trinasolar's presence in Yemen and supporting the country's renewable energy development. By combining Trinasolar's PV module technology and global project experience with Al-Raebi's strong local market knowledge, we look forward to exploring opportunities that can contribute to Yemen and the wider Middle East's long-term energy security and sustainable development."

Abdullah M. Raebi, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Al-Raebi for Trading and Solar Energy Systems Company, added:

"We are pleased to establish this framework for cooperation with Trinasolar, one of the world's leading solar technology companies. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality and reliable solar solutions to the Yemeni market and supporting the country's increasing demand for clean and affordable energy."

As Yemen continues to face growing electricity demand and the need for more resilient energy infrastructure, large-scale solar deployment is expected to play an increasingly important role in diversifying the country's power supply. The 1.5 GW pipeline could support this transition through advanced PV technology, local project experience and long-term collaboration between international and Yemeni solar energy stakeholders.

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