Trina Solar has launched a new series of typhoon-resistant PV modules for projects exposed to extreme winds, particularly in coastal China and other typhoon-prone Asian markets. The Chinese manufacturer said it standard typhoon-resistant module is designed to withstand a rear-side mechanical load of 4,500 Pa, compared with 2,400 Pa for conventional products, adding that the new product is also subjected the design to static loading at 1.05 times its rated level and dynamic loading at 1.5 times the rated level. At the top of the range is the typhoon-resistant MAX configuration, based on the company's ...

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