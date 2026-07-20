BOXABL Inc. Begins Trading on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol "BXBL"

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL), an innovative, technology company transforming the housing market with its modular building systems, celebrates its first day of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "BXBL," effective at market open today.

Following the successful completion of its previously announced business combination with FG Merger II Corp. (Nasdaq: FGMC) and stockholder approval, BOXABL Inc. is officially a publicly traded company.

To date, BOXABL has raised over $230 million from more than 50,000 investors, indicating substantial public interest in its vision.

BOXABL aims to disrupt the traditional housing construction industry by delivering affordable, high-quality homes at an accelerated pace. Its flagship product, the 361-square-foot Casita, is a studio unit complete with a full kitchen, bathroom, and utilities, designed to unfold on-site in under an hour. The company also offers the smaller 120-square-foot Baby Box and is developing stackable and connectable models for larger residential structures like townhomes and multifamily units.

About BOXABL

BOXABL is transforming the housing market with its modular building systems designed to deliver affordable, high-quality homes at unprecedented speed. Founded in 2017, BOXABL's innovative approach has attracted worldwide attention as it aims to solve housing challenges for individuals and communities alike. BOXABL's flagship product, the Casita, is a 361 square foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom, and utilities. The Casita unfolds on-site in less than an hour and is manufactured inside BOXABL's facilities. BOXABL also has announced the Baby Box, a smaller 120 square foot unit built to RV code, intended for simpler, no foundation setups. BOXABL is also developing stackable and connectable box models that can be combined to form townhomes, multifamily units, or larger single-family homes.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "plan," "project," "will," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "believe," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. We have based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements include: projections of market opportunity and market share; estimates of customer adoption rates and usage patterns; projections of development and commercialization costs and timelines; expectations regarding BOXABL's ability to execute its business model and the expected financial benefits of such model; expectations regarding BOXABL's ability to attract, retain, and expand its customer base; BOXABL's deployment of Casita; BOXABL's expectations concerning relationships with strategic partners, suppliers, governments, regulatory bodies and other third parties; future ventures or investments in companies, products, services, or technologies; development of favorable regulations and government incentives affecting BOXABL's markets; the potential benefits of the proposed transaction and expectations related to its terms and timing; and the potential for BOXABL to increase in value.

These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of BOXABL.

In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this communication, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

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SOURCE Boxabl