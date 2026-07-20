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WKN: A14SVU | ISIN: SE0007074281 | Ticker-Symbol: 4QT1
Tradegate
20.07.26 | 13:38
7,590 Euro
+12,53 % +0,845
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXPOL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXPOL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5057,55013:40
7,5207,55013:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.07.2026 11:00 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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HEXPOL AB: HEXPOL (publ) Half-year report January - June 2026

Strong organic sales growth

April-June 2026

  • Sales amounted to 5 280 MSEK (4 997).
  • EBIT amounted to 728 MSEK (756).
  • EBIT margin amounted to 13,8 percent (15,1).
  • EBIT, adjusted amounted to 772 MSEK (756).
  • EBIT margin, adjusted amounted to 14,6 percent (15,1).
  • Profit after tax, adjusted amounted to 552 MSEK (537).
  • Earnings per share, adjusted amounted to 1,60 SEK (1,56).
  • Operating cash flow amounted to 678 MSEK (834).

January-June 2026

  • Sales amounted to 10 048 MSEK (10 378).
  • EBIT amounted to 1 429 MSEK (1 595).
  • EBIT margin amounted to 14,2 percent (15,4).
  • EBIT, adjusted amounted to 1 473 MSEK (1 595).
  • EBIT margin, adjusted amounted to 14,7 percent (15,4).
  • Profit after tax, adjusted amounted to 1 059 MSEK (1 139).
  • Earnings per share, adjusted amounted to 3,07 SEK (3,31).
  • Operating cash flow amounted to 913 MSEK (1 022).

This information is information that Hexpol is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-20 11:00 CEST.

For inquiries, please contact:
Peter Rosén
Deputy CEO and CFO
peter.rosen@hexpol.com
+46 (0) 40 25 46 60

About HEXPOL
HEXPOL is a world-leading polymers group with strong global positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gaskets and Seals), and wheels made of polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels). Customers are primarily system suppliers to the global automotive and engineering industry, building and construction industry and within sectors as transportation, energy, consumer and cable industry and manufacturers of medical equipment, plate heat exchangers and forklifts.
The Group is organized in three business areas - HEXPOL Compounding, HEXPOL Thermoplastic Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products.
The HEXPOL Group's sales in 2025 amounted to 19,324 MSEK and the Group has approximately 5,000 employees in fourteen countries.
Further information is available at www.hexpol.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.