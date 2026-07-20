HEXPOL AB: HEXPOL (publ) Half-year report January - June 2026

Strong organic sales growth

April-June 2026

Sales amounted to 5 280 MSEK (4 997).

EBIT amounted to 728 MSEK (756).

EBIT margin amounted to 13,8 percent (15,1).

EBIT, adjusted amounted to 772 MSEK (756).

EBIT margin, adjusted amounted to 14,6 percent (15,1).

Profit after tax, adjusted amounted to 552 MSEK (537).

Earnings per share, adjusted amounted to 1,60 SEK (1,56).

Operating cash flow amounted to 678 MSEK (834).

January-June 2026

Sales amounted to 10 048 MSEK (10 378).

EBIT amounted to 1 429 MSEK (1 595).

EBIT margin amounted to 14,2 percent (15,4).

EBIT, adjusted amounted to 1 473 MSEK (1 595).

EBIT margin, adjusted amounted to 14,7 percent (15,4).

Profit after tax, adjusted amounted to 1 059 MSEK (1 139).

Earnings per share, adjusted amounted to 3,07 SEK (3,31).

Operating cash flow amounted to 913 MSEK (1 022).

This information is information that Hexpol is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-20 11:00 CEST.

For inquiries, please contact:

Peter Rosén

Deputy CEO and CFO

peter.rosen@hexpol.com

+46 (0) 40 25 46 60

About HEXPOL

HEXPOL is a world-leading polymers group with strong global positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gaskets and Seals), and wheels made of polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels). Customers are primarily system suppliers to the global automotive and engineering industry, building and construction industry and within sectors as transportation, energy, consumer and cable industry and manufacturers of medical equipment, plate heat exchangers and forklifts.

The Group is organized in three business areas - HEXPOL Compounding, HEXPOL Thermoplastic Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products.

The HEXPOL Group's sales in 2025 amounted to 19,324 MSEK and the Group has approximately 5,000 employees in fourteen countries.

Further information is available at www.hexpol.com.