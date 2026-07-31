HEXPOL AB: HEXPOL acquires leading Italian Wire & Cable compounder Vipa Group

HEXPOL (publ) acquires 100 percent of the Italian company Vipa Group with headquarters in Ancarano on the Italian east coast. The company is one of Europe's leading developers and manufacturers of high-quality thermoplastic compounds with focus on the fast-growing Wire & Cable segment. The acquisition significantly strengthens HEXPOL's product portfolio and geographical reach in the segment.

Vipa Group is being acquired from the Paolini family, who founded the company in 1969 and has since then developed the business into a true specialty compounder with above market profitability. The Paolini family will support the transition to HEXPOL ownership during a period of 18 months while the current CEO, Nicola Vigolo, will continue to manage the company as a subsidiary within the HEXPOL structure.

The operations include two well-invested production sites in Italy, as well as a state-of-the-art R&D center. In 2025 the company had a turnover of 76.4 MEUR, approximately 80 employees and open capacity to grow within the current footprint. Vipa Group will significantly strengthen HEXPOL's Wire & Cable offering with exposure to electrification, data centers, telecom and smart buildings.

"The acquisition of Vipa Group marks an important step in executing the growth strategy for the new business area Thermoplastic Compounding that was presented at our Capital Markets Day in November 2025. It also demonstrates our ambition to build a leading thermoplastics platform through both organic growth and acquisitions, says Peter Rosén, acting CEO and CFO. Vipa Group brings leading positions in Wire & Cable, strong material expertise and exposure to long-term structural growth drivers such as electrification and data centers, ends Peter.

The acquisition includes the entire Vipa Group, consisting of the companies Vi.pa S.r.l. and Vi.pa Polimeri S.r.l.

"We are very pleased to have found a new industrial owner for Vipa Group that is committed to continuing our activities in the region while upholding our policy of sustainable development", says Stefano Paolini, Chairman of the Board and member of the founding family of Vipa Group. "HEXPOL has demonstrated deep knowledge about the business and a willingness to further invest and develop the Group our family has built over more than half a century. The Group's heritage will continue, and our employees will be part of a group with a strong future", summaries Stefano Paolini.

At HEXPOL's Capital Markets Day in November 2025, the company announced an increased focus on Thermoplastic as a key growth platform.

More information about HEXPOL's Capital Markets Day on the company's website >>> https://investors.hexpol.com/en/capital-markets-day

The acquisition price amounts to 143.5 MEUR on a cash and debt-free basis and is funded by a combination of bank facilities and cash. The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2026.

In connection with the acquisition of Vipa Group, we now have a greater critical mass in our offering to the Wire and Cable industry. Therefore, HEXPOL's subsidiaries HEXPOL Izmir and HEXPOL Vilafranca will, as of July 1, be part of the business area Thermoplastic Compounding instead of, as currently, the business area Rubber Compounding.

For inquiries, please contact:

Peter Rosén

Acting CEO and CFO

peter.rosen@hexpol.com

+46 (0) 40 25 46 60

This information is information that Hexpol is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-31 11:56 CEST.