Senmiao Technology Limited: AIHS and CECC Form Joint Venture to Develop, Invest In, Construct and Operate AI Data Centers in the United States

The two companies plan to combine capital markets, energy infrastructure, engineering and construction, and industry resources to pursue the opportunity presented by the rapid growth of the U.S. artificial intelligence industry, with the goal of developing, financing, constructing and operating AI data center projects.

New York, NY, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senmiao Technology Limited (Nasdaq: AIHS, "AIHS" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Green Energy Capital Asset Inc., has signed an operating agreement with Constant Energy Construction Corp. ("CECC") and jointly established Nebula Matrix AI LLC. The joint venture will serve as the core platform through which the two companies develop, invest in, construct and operate AI data centers and digital infrastructure projects in the United States.

This cooperation represents an initial step toward AIHS's participation in the U.S. AI infrastructure sector and reflects the Company's strategic direction, its expansion into the digital infrastructure business, and its effort to develop potential new growth opportunities. Leveraging AIHS's strengths in the capital markets and CECC's expertise in energy infrastructure, EPC engineering and construction, and project execution, the two companies aim to build an AI infrastructure development platform designed to be competitive.

Driven by rapid growth in AI training, inference and cloud computing demand, the Company believes the U.S. AI data center market is entering a new investment cycle, with power, land and financing capability emerging as key competitive factors. The two companies believe that high-quality AI data centers have the potential to become important infrastructure assets of the future digital economy.

Nebula Matrix AI LLC will oversee the full project lifecycle - from site selection and power procurement through design, construction, financing and long-term operations - using joint ventures, special purpose vehicles (SPVs) or other commercial structures as appropriate for each project.

Nebula Matrix AI LLC is intended to serve as the platform for developing, investing in, constructing and operating AI infrastructure projects in the United States. All projects remain subject to the completion of commercial negotiations, due diligence, financing arrangements, regulatory approvals and other closing conditions before implementation.

Ronggang (Jonathan) Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AIHS, stated, "Over the past year, the Company has been searching for a new positioning and direction for growth, and this cooperation represents a significant milestone since the Company's transformation began. Artificial intelligence is driving global digital infrastructure into a new investment cycle. Through this cooperation, we hope to build an AI infrastructure platform with long-term competitiveness, pursue the growing opportunity presented by the rapid growth of the U.S. AI industry, and seek to create long-term value for the Company and its shareholders."

Marcus Xue, Chief Executive Officer of CECC, stated, "CECC brings experience in energy infrastructure and digital infrastructure construction, with a track record of power and infrastructure projects in the United States. We look forward to a long-term partnership with AIHS to jointly advance the development, construction and operation of AI data center projects in the United States."

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Senmiao Technology Limited (Nasdaq: AIHS) is a U.S. Nasdaq-listed company that historically provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services in China. AIHS is seeking to expand its investment opportunities in digital infrastructure, energy and strategic emerging industries.

About Constant Energy Construction Corp.

Constant Energy Construction Corp. focuses on the development and construction of energy and digital infrastructure in the United States, with capabilities spanning project development, engineering management, energy resource integration and EPC execution.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include timing of the proposed transaction; the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties once the transaction is complete, and Senmiao's estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the joint venture not achieving its objectives; risks that the joint venture and related business initiative disrupt current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the new business initiative costs related to the joint venture; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the joint venture to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition, the ability of the joint venture to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and retain its key employees; the possibility that the joint venture may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Senmiao.

Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. Senmiao's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Senmiao disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Investor Relations:

kiki@ihongsen.com

CECC Media Contact:

Marcus Xue