Medford, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - GreenLight Metals Inc. (TSXV: GRL) (OTCQB: GRLMF) ("GreenLight" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its flagship Bend copper-gold project (the "Bend Project" or "Bend"), located in Taylor County, Wisconsin, has been posted to the U.S. Federal Permitting Dashboard (the "Dashboard") as a FAST-41 Transparency Project by the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council (the "Permitting Council"), the federal agency responsible for improving the transparency and predictability of the U.S. federal environmental review and authorization process under Title 41 of the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act ("FAST-41").

Bend was added to the Dashboard in response to Executive Order 14241, "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production," signed on March 20, 2025, which directed federal agencies to use existing authorities to strengthen domestic mineral production and improve coordination of federal permitting for mineral production projects. Since the Executive Order, the Permitting Council has posted numerous mining and mineral processing projects to the Dashboard. Bend is the first project located in Wisconsin to be posted to the Dashboard as a FAST-41 Transparency Project.

"The addition of Bend to the Federal Permitting Dashboard is an important milestone for GreenLight and provides a transparent, public framework for tracking the federal review process as Bend advances," commented Matt Filgate, President & CEO of GreenLight. "Bend is a copper-gold project located in Wisconsin's prospective Penokean Volcanic Belt hosting critical minerals that are a national priority. The Dashboard listing provides shareholders, regulators, local communities, Tribal Nations and other stakeholders with greater visibility into federal review milestones, while aligning with our commitment to responsible exploration, early engagement and collaboration with federal, state and local stakeholders."

FAST-41 Transparency Project Status

As a FAST-41 Transparency Project, the federal environmental review and authorization process for Bend will be publicly tracked on the Dashboard at www.permits.performance.gov. The Dashboard provides an online resource for project sponsors, federal agencies, local communities, Tribal Nations, and the public to monitor the scheduled and actual timing of federal review and authorization milestones. The Bureau of Land Management is identified as the lead agency for the review, and the Dashboard states that a comprehensive permitting timetable will be posted on or before July 30, 2026.

Transparency Project status is intended to improve visibility, coordination and accountability in the federal permitting process. Bend's Dashboard listing provides access to many of the transparency benefits of FAST-41, including a dedicated Permitting Council project advisor, the development of a comprehensive permitting timetable, and active engagement and coordination across federal permitting agencies.

FAST-41 and Transparency Project status do not change any statutory or regulatory requirement, environmental law, review process or public involvement procedure that applies to Bend, and do not predetermine the outcome of any federal decision.

Federal Permitting at Bend

The Bend deposit is located within the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, approximately 19 miles north-northwest of Medford, Wisconsin. GreenLight's exploration work to date at Bend has been conducted on the privately held Soo Line mineral parcel under applicable approvals from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service ("USFS"). The Transparency Project listing relates to the federal environmental review of the Company's application for a federal prospecting permit covering the federal mineral estate surrounding the Soo Line parcel, where the surface estate is managed by the USFS and the mineral estate is administered by the Bureau of Land Management. Scheduled and actual federal review milestones will be reflected on the Dashboard as the review progresses.

Bend and U.S. Minerals Policy

The Bend Project is a copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") deposit located in Taylor County, Wisconsin, within the Penokean Volcanic Belt. Copper and tellurium are included on the final 2025 U.S. List of Critical Minerals, and gold is included in Executive Order 14241's broader definition of "Mineral" for purposes of the Administration's domestic mineral production policy. The addition of Bend to the Dashboard reflects the U.S. federal government's continued focus on strengthening domestic mineral supply chains, including copper and other critical minerals, while providing a public process for tracking federal review milestones.

About the Permitting Council and FAST-41

Established in 2015 by Title 41 of the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act, the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council is a federal agency charged with improving the transparency and predictability of the federal environmental review and authorization process for certain critical infrastructure projects. The Permitting Council is composed of the Permitting Council Executive Director, who serves as the Council Chair, 13 federal agency Council members, the Chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget. The Federal Permitting Dashboard is available at www.permits.performance.gov.

About GreenLight Metals Inc.

GreenLight is a Wisconsin-focused exploration company advancing copper-gold and gold projects across the Penokean Volcanic Belt (one of North America's most prospective VMS districts) and the Kalium Canyon epithermal gold project in Nevada's Walker Lane, which is subject to a binding term sheet for a proposed staged earn-in and joint venture with Barrick Mining Corporation. In Wisconsin, GreenLight's portfolio includes the Bend copper-gold deposit, the Reef high-grade gold project, and the Lobo and Lobo East massive sulfide targets. GreenLight's flagship Bend Project is posted on the U.S. Federal Permitting Dashboard as a FAST-41 Transparency Project, providing a public framework for tracking applicable federal review and authorization milestones and coordinated support through the Permitting Council. Guided by a team with deep roots in the state, GreenLight is building a modern minerals company for Wisconsin, by Wisconsin, committed to responsible exploration, transparent engagement, and creating durable local opportunities as it helps supply the critical metals that power the energy transition.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the anticipated benefits of Bend's inclusion on the Dashboard as a FAST-41 Transparency Project, the development, availability and use of any federal permitting timetable, the scope, timing and outcome of federal environmental reviews and authorizations relating to Bend, U.S. mineral and permitting policy, the Company's exploration and development plans, and the potential role of Bend in domestic mineral supply.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include the risk that Bend's Transparency Project status or Dashboard listing may be modified or reconsidered, that federal permitting priorities, policies, processes or timelines may change, that any permitting timetable may be delayed or modified, that required permits or authorizations may not be obtained or may be obtained only on terms that are not acceptable to the Company, and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305674

Source: GreenLight Metals Inc.