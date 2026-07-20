Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (OTC Pink: ORESF) (FSE: O2R2) ("Orestone" or the "Company") is pleased to report that follow-up exploration is underway at the recently discovered Tom East and the Kelly gold zones located along Francisca Gold Trend. Current work is focused on expanding the mineralized footprint and defining high-priority drill targets ahead of the Company's drill program. The 23 square kilometre Francisca Gold-Silver Project, accessed by gravel roads off the paved National Highway RTE 51 in Salta Province, northwestern Argentina lies approximately 80 kilometres northwest of the city of Salta.

Oxide Gold Stockwork Mineralized Trend

The Francisca Gold Trend now covers a northwest strike length of 1500 metres where an oxide gold-silver system can be observed at surface outcropping in numerous areas; North Gold Zone, South Gold Zone, Kelly Gold Zone and the Tom East Gold Zone (stockwork, vein, breccia and epithermal vein systems).

The outcropping zones are within a 500 to 1000 metre wide zone of strongly hornfels altered sediments and further defined by a 1700 metre long by 500 to 700 meter wide induced polarization (IP) chargeability anomaly of 7.9 mV/V (millivolt/Volt) that appears to be related to gold-silver mineralization.

Several large, strong IP chargeability anomalies measuring up to 20 mV/V indicate the potential for a larger buried sulphide mineralized gold porphyry. The oxide gold quartz limonite stock-work trend is associated with quartz feldspar porphyry intrusive dykes and intense sericite clay alteration along a NW trending fault system.





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Tom East Gold Discovery - During the recent Phase I exploration program, hand trench sampling to a depth of 1.3 metres, yielded 4.45 g/t gold over 21 metres in prospect Trench 6B in soft clay altered colluvium mixed with chalcedonic quartz (see news release dated June 26, 2026).

To further define this highly prospective target, Orestone has initiated a detailed soil sampling program covering a 200-metre by 200-metre grid. Sampling will be carried out in one-half metre deep pits on a 20 by 20 metre grid providing the detailed geological information required to support drill targeting.

The Tom East discovery lies approximately 120 metres northeast of the South Gold Zone, and it is thought to be a potential epithermal vein system flanking the Francisca Porphyry localized along a parallel NW trending structure lying just east of the Francisca IP chargeability high.

Kelly Gold Zone - Additional mapping and sampling are also being undertaken at the Kelly Gold Zone located 250 metres along strike of the South Gold Zone and is thought to be an extension of it. Reconnaissance geological mapping and a widely spaced rock chip sampling program has defined an east west trending quartz-limonite vein stockwork zone within strongly sericite altered hornfels sediments over a width of 50 metres grading 0.37 g/t gold and 2.15 g/t silver. The Kelly Gold Zone is open to the north, south and west (see news release dated June 26, 2026).

The stockwork system is associated with northwest trending silicified and sericite altered porphyry dykes that have been mapped over a 500 metre strike length. The mineralized zone is underlain by a, 600 metre wide induced polarization (IP) chargeability anomaly of greater than 7.9 mV/V.

David Hottman, Chairman and CEO of Orestone Mining Corp., stated: "Exploration at the Francisca Gold-Silver Project continues to demonstrate the scale and growth potential of this emerging mineralized system. The Tom East discovery, highlighted by trench results of 4.45 g/t gold over 21 metres, reinforces our belief that Francisca hosts a robust and extensive gold system extending along a 1.5-kilometre trend. By integrating modern geological mapping, geochemistry and geophysics, we are efficiently identifying high-quality drill targets while maintaining a disciplined, low-cost exploration strategy. Francisca and our other projects remain well suited for year-round exploration."

Gary Nordin, P.Geo, a Director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Nordin has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Orestone Mining Corp. is a well-funded, Canadian based company with an internationally experienced management team. The Board of Directors and management team have experience in all aspects of the mining business, having been involved in numerous corporate and project-level successes. Orestone's property portfolio includes exposure to gold, silver and copper on projects located in Canada and Argentina. Our near-term objective on the Francisca Gold Project, located in Salta, Argentina is to define an oxide gold deposit mineable by open pit methods. The Company's 100 percent owned Captain Gold-Copper Project, located in British Columbia, Canada hosts a large gold dominant porphyry system that is permitted for 79 drill locations. Both projects are road accessible and suitable for exploration year-round.

To learn more about the Company and to stay up to date on corporate developments go to our website at www.orestone.ca and sign up for our investor email updates or email us at info@orestone.ca.

ON BEHALF OF ORESTONE MINING CORP.

David Hottman

CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release has been prepared by management and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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Source: Orestone Mining Corp.