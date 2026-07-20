Expanded portfolio supports growing demand for high-performance motion control solutions across next-generation aerospace platforms

The new focus builds on Sensata's BEI Kimco motor expertise to support more complex, higher-value aerospace applications

Application-specific Brushless DC Motor (BLDC) technology is designed to deliver precision motion control, efficiency and reliability in demanding mission-critical environments

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) announced the expansion of its motor's portfolio into flight control actuation and propulsion applications, showcasing its high-power density motor solutions at Farnborough Airshow 2026 (Hall 1, Stand 1430). Building on decades of expertise in precision motion solutions, Sensata is helping aerospace and defense customers address increasing demands for electrification, autonomy, performance and reliability across next-generation platforms.

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Sensata's Motors Portfolio

Motors and actuators are critical enablers of guidance, propulsion, and stabilization as aerospace and defense systems shift toward more autonomous, scalable, and high-volume architectures. Sensata's new focus positions the company to support higher-value applications where performance, reliability, and responsiveness directly impact system safety and mission success.

"Motion control is evolving from a component-level requirement to a mission-critical capability in modern aerospace defense systems," said Stuart Parker, Vice President and General Manager for Aerospace and Defense Business, Sensata Technologies. "We are expanding our high-power density motors portfolio to address emerging flight control actuation and propulsion opportunities, where precision, efficiency, and reliability are essential. This marks an important step forward in how we support our customers across next-generation aerospace platforms."

Sensata's application-specific design approach enables customers to optimize motor performance for unique mission requirements rather than relying on standard off-the-shelf solutions. The motors are engineered with an emphasis on SWaP-C optimization and are enabled by Sensata's vision to build a world-class network of AS9100-certified manufacturing hubs across the United States and Mexico. This expanding aerospace-grade manufacturing ecosystem is designed to provide customers with greater capacity, regional flexibility, supply-chain security, and uncompromising quality for next-generation aerospace and defense platforms. The portfolio is engineered to withstand harsh operating environments, including shock, vibration, altitude and temperature extremes, in alignment with RTCA/DO-160 and MIL-STD-810 requirements.

Sensata's motors portfolio supports a wide range of aerospace and defense applications, including flight control actuation, propulsion, stabilization, guidance, surveillance, targeting and precision positioning systems.

Sensata will showcase its motors portfolio and application capabilities at Farnborough Airshow 2026, Hall 1, Stand 1430. To learn more, visit www.sensata.com.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 16,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, industrial, aerospace, defense and commercial equipment markets.

Learn more at sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X

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Contacts:

Investor Contact:

James Entwistle

+1 (508) 954-1561

jentwistle@sensata.com

Media Contact:

Mariam Lochoshvili

mlochoshvili@sensata.com