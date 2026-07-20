Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.: Freestyle Motocross Legend Jarryd McNeil Named Newest Sponsored Athlete for Aspire Biopharma's BUZZ BOMB

High-Octane Partnership: Multi-time X Games medalist Jarryd McNeil joins BUZZ BOMB to fuel brand expansion in action sports.

Consumer Connection: The collaboration strengthens BUZZ BOMB's commitment to delivering fast-acting energy to elite athletes and active consumers worldwide.

ESTERO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company LC announced today that it has named multi-time X Games medalist and freestyle motocross legend Jarryd McNeil as a sponsored athlete for its BUZZ BOMB caffeine product line.

BUZZ BOMB announces the appointment of multi-time X Games medalist and freestyle motocross legend Jarryd McNeil as a Global Brand Ambassador.

McNeil, celebrated globally for his high-energy performances and record-breaking career, will integrate BUZZ BOMB branding throughout his touring schedule, elite competitive events, and highly engaged social media channels. He will also serve as a central figure in the brand's upcoming marketing campaigns, consumer activations, and high-impact brand storytelling. The partnership seamlessly bridges McNeil's adrenaline-fueled lifestyle with BUZZ BOMB's mission to deliver clean, fast-acting energy and cognitive focus to athletes demanding peak performance.

Jarryd McNeil competing

"Jarryd McNeil embodies the exact energy, resilience, and boundary-pushing spirit that BUZZ BOMB stands for," said Kraig Higginson, CEO of Aspire. "His dedication to extreme sports and his large and loyal fanbase makes him the perfect partner to showcase the power and reliability of our caffeine line as we expand our market footprint."

"Staying focused and energized is everything when you're riding and competing at a high level," said Jarryd McNeil. "I've been using BUZZ BOMB to maintain my edge, and I'm so excited to officially partner with Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company to share this game-changing product line with fans and athletes globally."

BUZZ BOMB Caffeine Products

The BUZZ BOMB caffeine product line is formulated using premium ingredients designed to eliminate the crashes associated with traditional energy products. The full line is currently available nationwide through major retailers and directly via the company's e-commerce platform.

Unlike traditional energy drinks or pills, BUZZ BOMB is a new and exciting caffeine product delivered in a single-serving stick pack of dry powder sprinkled under the tongue. This method provides flavored caffeine quickly without the hassle of mixing with water or consuming typical caffeine sources like energy drinks, coffee, or soda.

BUZZ BOMB features 50mg of caffeine and is currently offered in five delicious flavors: Tropical Fruit, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Coffee Mocha, and the latest new flavor offering, Lemon Drop. Designed for athletes, professionals, and the everyday person needing a rapid boost, BUZZ BOMB provides a precise serving of caffeine in easy-to-use single-serving stick packs.

To learn more about BUZZ BOMB, or purchase products online, please visit

https://buzzbombcaffeine.com or follow us on social media here:

Facebook

TikTok

About Jarryd McNeil

A native of Australia, Jarryd McNeil is a professional motocross racer and freestyle motocross athlete. He is a 16-time X Games medalist, where he won a silver medal in MTX Best Whip his first time out, and is the most dominant Best Whip competitor ever with 11 medals in the discipline (five gold, three silver, three bronze) and is the longest running Freestyle Motocross rider with Nitro Circus.

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma delivers supplements to the body rapidly and precisely.

For more information, please visit https://aspirebiolabs.com/

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Contact

PCG Advisory

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@pcgadvisory.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" provisions created by those laws. Aspire's forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding our future operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent our views as of the date of this press release and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ in our drug or supplement offerings include general market conditions, whether clinical trials demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our drug candidates to the satisfaction of regulatory authorities, or do not otherwise produce positive results which may cause us to incur additional costs or experience delays in completing, or ultimately be unable to complete the development and commercialization of our drug candidates; the clinical results for our drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of

clinical trials and marketing approval; our ability to achieve commercial success for our drug or supplement candidates, if approved; our limited operating history and our ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of our product candidates, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to rely unduly upon these statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The information contained in any website referenced herein is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of or incorporated into this press release.

SOURCE: Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/freestyle-motocross-legend-jarryd-mcneil-named-newest-sponsored-athle-1192637