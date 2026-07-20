Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - Eric Sprott announces today that 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, acquired 2,552,371 common shares (Shares) of Goldgroup Mining Inc., pursuant to the closing of the plan of arrangement and merger (Arrangement) with Gold Resource Corporation (GRC). The closing of the Arrangement is further described in the news releases of Goldgroup Mining Inc., dated May 15, 2026, July 6, 2026 and July 17, 2026. In connection with the Arrangement, shareholders of GRC received 0.3619 Shares for each share of GRC's common stock they held, as a result of which, 2176423 Ontario acquired 2,552,371 Shares for its 7,052,699 shares of GRC's common stock previously held.

Prior to the Arrangement, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 7,532,375 Shares and 3,963,063 Share purchase warrants (Warrants) representing approximately10.0% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 14.4% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the Arrangement, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 10,084,746 Shares and 3,963,063 Warrants representing approximately 7.5% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 10.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. This represents a decrease in holdings of approximately 4,8% on a partially diluted basis from what was reported in the most recent early warning report.

The Shares are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Goldgroup Mining including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions, in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305762

Source: Eric Sprott