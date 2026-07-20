Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - Tajiri Resources Corp. (TSXV: TAJ) ("Tajiri" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Frontier Geosciences to conduct a comprehensive high-resolution ground geophysical survey across its highly prospective Yono Gold Project in Guyana.

Yono occupies a strategic land position surrounded by G Mining Ventures Corp.'s rapidly developing Oko and Oko West Gold Projects. The broader Oko Gold Mine Project was recently consolidated through G Mining Ventures' acquisition of G2 Goldfields Inc., a transaction that valued G2's Oko project at approximately C$3 billion, underscoring the exceptional exploration potential emerging within this rapidly evolving gold district.

Survey Details

Over the past two months all preparatory work was completed at site, including the construction of survey and access lines. Field crews are expected to commence geophysical measurements shortly, with the approximately three-week program incorporating induced polarization (IP), resistivity, ground magnetometer, and EM31 conductivity surveys.

The program represents a major step toward advancing Yono to its inaugural drill campaign and is designed to significantly enhance the Company's understanding of the property's geology while generating high-quality drill targets.

The survey objectives include:

Delineating geology and structural controls beneath the extensive duricrust cover, which obscures approximately two-thirds of the Yono Property, and extending geological interpretations developed from the Company's successful trenching and auger programs. Mapping the highly prospective graphitic metasediment-volcanic contact across the central-western portion of the property, where trenching returned impressive gold intercepts of 32 metres grading 1.1 g/t gold and 19 metres grading 4.6 g/t gold (see news dated December 17, 2025, February 12, 2026, & March 4, 2026). Tracing the mineralized diorite-volcaniclastic contact in the eastern portion of Yono, where trenching intersected 18 metres grading 0.8 g/t gold and 2 metres grading 30.2 g/t gold. Investigating potential down-dip extensions of G Mining Ventures' High Road Target, a significant geochemical anomaly extending for approximately one kilometre along Yono's western boundary and which, based on regional geological interpretations, may continue beneath the Yono Property. Identifying new geophysical anomalies that may represent concealed ("blind") gold mineralization at depth.

The results of the survey are expected to provide a detailed structural and geological framework that will substantially refine drill targeting ahead of the Company's fully funded maiden drilling program, currently scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Building Momentum

In parallel with advancing Yono toward drilling, Tajiri has also been actively evaluating additional high-quality exploration opportunities in Guyana. Over the past two months, the Company has been conducting due diligence and advancing negotiations on several highly prospective gold properties and expects to announce a significant acquisition within the coming month.

Management believes the combination of systematic exploration at Yono, a fully funded path to drilling, and the potential addition of another high-quality Guyanese gold asset positions Tajiri for an active and potentially transformational second half of 2026.

Engages Market Maker

The Company also reports that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$5500 plus applicable taxes per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There is no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri Resources

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in the emerging premier gold destination of Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience - 40 of that in Guyana; and a track record of discovering ~20 million ounces of gold in Western Australia, West Africa and Guyana- the Company's goal is to generate the highest possible returns for shareholders through exploration and discovery.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dominic O'Sullivan B.Sc. and Executive Chairman of the Company. Mr. O'Sullivan is an Honours Graduate of the University of Sydney and a member of the AusIMM and a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including without limitation; estimated timing, obtaining the final approval of the TSXV, geological interpretations relating to the Yono Gold Property and potential mineral recovery processes or results. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305738

Source: Tajiri Resources Corp.