Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Tajiri Resources Corp. (TSXV: TAJ) (the "Company" or "Tajiri") is pleased to report that it has received C$1 million from the exercise of 7,142,857 Warrants held by Paragon Fund Management (or "Paragon") of Australia. The warrants were issued as part of a non-brokered offering completed in September 2025 and priced at $0.14 per whole warrant. Following the warrant exercise and recent closing of two non-brokered private placements (see news April 24th and May 2nd, 2026) the Company has strengthened its cash position by $5.7 million, enhancing its capacity to pursue high-impact opportunities, and continue aggressive exploration and development work at its Yono Gold Project in Guyana.

Yono Gold Project - A Strategically Located Discovery

The Yono Project (or "Yono") is contiguous with and surrounded on all sides by the Oko Mine development of Toronto Stock Exchange listed G Mining Ventures (Figure 1); that following the recent ~CDN$3 billion acquisition of G2 Goldfields hosts 6.9 million ounces and 2.0 Moz of indicated and inferred gold resources (approximately 94 million tonnes of 2.3 grams per tonne indicated and 26 Mt of 2.5 g/t inferred)i within 150 to 170 metres of Yono's eastern boundary and extending north and south over a total distance of approximately five kilometres.

The Company's exploration at Yono has achieved consistent success from the outset-starting with auger sampling that identified widespread gold anomalism across the entire property, followed by trenching that confirmed multiple in-situ gold zones. Key intercepts thus far include high-grade results such as 2 m @ 41.3 g/t Au, 2 m @ 30.2 g/t Au, and 1 m @ 10.9 g/t Au from first-pass trenching, with targeted Phase II results returning potentially economic grades, including; 12 m @ 2.4 g/t in YTR3R, 20 m @ 1.4 g/t in YTR16, 4 m @ 5.5 g/t in YTR18, 19 m @ 4.6 g/t in YTR4, and most recently, an additional 32 m @ 1.1 g/t Au in an extension of Trench 16. These results delineate at least three major mineralized structural-stratigraphic corridors with approximately 3 km of strike potential all hosted in the same geological setting as adjacent gold resources. Trenching is ongoing, and the Company is accelerating exploration in preparation for initial drilling.

Message from the CEO

Graham Keevil, President and CEO, commented, "Following the completion of our two most recent offerings and the exercise of Paragon's warrants, the Company is now fully funded to advance our plans in Guyana. The early success of our efforts to prove gold at Yono, coupled with the recent consolidation of the area by G Mining Ventures, creates a situation on the ground that could not be more exciting for our shareholders. Thanks to the strong support of industry-leading investors such as Paragon Funds and CIO John Deniz, the Company can continue to rapidly develop its cornerstone Yono Property while also growing its exploration portfolio to the benefit of our shareholders. Our focus will be on underexplored areas with the highest potential for new gold discoveries-discoveries that we believe could become Guyana's future gold mines."

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in the emerging premier gold destination of Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience - 40 of that in Guyana; and a track record of discovering ~20 million ounces of gold across Western Australia, West Africa and Guyana- the Company's goal is to create value through exploration and discovery.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dominic O'Sullivan B.Sc. and Executive Chairman of the Company. Mr. O'Sullivan is an Honours Graduate of the University of Sydney and a member of the AusIMM and a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the receipt of required regulatory approvals (including approval of the TSXV), the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering and the Company's future plans and objectives.

Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims, except as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

i The disclosure in this news release includes information on properties adjacent to Tajiri's projects. Tajiri has no interest in or rights to acquire any interest in such adjacent properties, and the information presented is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Yono Gold Property. The results from adjacent properties are disclosed strictly to provide context and should not be interpreted as suggesting that similar results will be obtained from the Yono Gold Property.

Mineral Resources quantified for the neighbouring properties may be found on p17 and p1-14 respectively of the below referenced Technical Reports.

Lewis W. J., Sarkar C., San Martin A.J. & Gowans R. (2025) NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2025 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Oko Gold Property in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, South America, Effective Date March1, 2025; Report Date: April 24, 2025. Micon International; report prepared for G2 Goldfields Inc. https://g2goldfields.com/technical/

Beaulieu C, Leahy K., Lincoln N., Burelle A., Guido S., Murphy P., Behrens da Franca P.R,. (2025) Feasibility Study NI43-101 Technical Report Oko West Project, Effective Date April 28, 2025, Issue Date June 06, 2025. G Mining Services; report prepared for G Mining Ventures. https://downloads.ctfassets.net/hdghwvgt3xim/42yNQ6zp8FAkSRXacGSzIk/86eacbd8f9c5798be50c098fc64097f1/GMIN_2025_OKO_WEST_FS_Technical_Report_43-101-_FINAL_WEBSITE.pdf

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298122

Source: Tajiri Resources Corp.