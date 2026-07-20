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ACCESS Newswire
20.07.2026 15:02 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Giovanni Corrado Launches NextReg to Rethink Compliance for Tech-Enabled Investment Advisors

Harvard-educated Chief Compliance Officer behind programs at Republic and BBVA debuts Miami-based, AI-native compliance services firm already serving 75+ financial institutions and $20 billion+ in aggregate assets under management.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Giovanni Corrado, the Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) behind the SEC compliance programs at fintech unicorn Republic and global bank BBVA, announced today the launch of NextReg: AI-native compliance services firm built for the investment advisers, broker-dealers, and fintechs reshaping how Americans invest.

NextReg appears to bring a distinct model to market: AI-powered CCOs for modern investment firms. The firm strives to set itself apart from both traditional consultants and software-only tools by pairing senior human accountability and cutting-edge technology in one offering.

The launch comes as the investment advisory industry shifts from traditional models to tech-enabled ones: financial advisors leaving wire-houses to build independent firms, robo-advisors scaling automated solutions, and fintechs entering regulated markets for the first time.

According to Giovanni Corrado, NextReg's CEO: "The traditional one-size-fits-all compliance model is broken: slow, rigid, and forcing innovative companies into outdated frameworks. It should be the opposite: business-enabling, scalable, practical, and built around each firm's model. We pair senior CCO expertise with technology that moves at our clients' speed, and our early traction says it's working."

The firm also announced strategic partnerships with API-enabled custodians and plans to form a 'regulatory host' RIA of its own to serve multiple fintechs looking to launch investment products faster.

About NextReg:
NextReg is the first AI-native CCO services firm specifically dedicated to Fintechs, RIAs and Broker-Dealers. The firm combines AI technology and senior human accountability into a unified offering. Today, it works with 75+ financial institutions and protects over $20 billion in assets under management. NextReg is on a mission to transform investment advisory compliance from a reactive obligation and cost center into a strategic advantage.

Contact:
Milena Vengoechea
Chief AI Officer
www.thenextreg.com
milena@thenextreg.com

SOURCE: NextReg



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/giovanni-corrado-launches-nextreg-to-rethink-compliance-for-tech-ena-1192755

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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