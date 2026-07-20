RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join First Phosphate's Live Investor Webinar: Securing the LFP Battery Supply Chain

As LFP batteries are now the dominant chemistry for energy storage, data centers and mobility applications, secure access to battery-grade high-purity igneous phosphate is becoming increasingly critical as recognized by the G7 Alliance

Discover how strategic partnerships, government support and a vertically integrated business model are positioning First Phosphate to meet this rapidly growing demand

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on July 29, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with First Phosphate Corp. (CSE:PHOS)(OTCQX:FRSPF).

The exclusive event will feature John Passalacqua, Founder and CEO of First Phosphate. Attendees will gain insights into First Phosphate's strategy to become a leading North American supplier of high-purity phosphate for the rapidly expanding lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery market.

Mr. Passalacqua will discuss the Company's rare igneous phosphate resource in Québec and its ability to produce supply-constrained input for LFP cathode materials-at a time when global battery demand is accelerating. He will also highlight First Phosphate's vertically integrated mine-to-market approach, spanning extraction through downstream LFP materials, as well as key partnerships, non-dilutive government funding, and potential financing pathways that are advancing and de-risking the Bégin-Lamarche project.

The presentation will also outline the latest industry developments and the Company's role in addressing a growing North American supply chain bottleneck for battery-grade phosphate and its positioning to support energy storage, data centers, robotics, and electrification markets.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/FRSPF/81390467030

Questions can be pre-submitted to FRSPF@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About First Phosphate Corp

First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (OTCQX ADR: FPHOY) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral exploration and development and clean technology company dedicated to building and reshoring a vertically integrated mine-to-market supply chain for the production of LFP batteries in North America. Target markets include energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility, and national security.

First Phosphate's flagship Bégin-Lamarche property, located in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Québec, Canada, represents a rare North American igneous phosphate resource producing high-purity phosphate characterized by very low levels of impurities.

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

FRSPF@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-first-phosphates-live-investor-webinar-securing-the-lfp-bat-1193294