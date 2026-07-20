Carnival Corporation Expands Surplus Meal Donation Program to The Bahamas

Launch coincides with first anniversary of Celebration Key and builds on company's ongoing investments in Bahamian communities

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / One year after celebrating the grand opening of Celebration Key on Grand Bahama Island, Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), the world's largest cruise company, has another reason to celebrate, today launching its surplus meal donation program in The Bahamas. The expansion into The Bahamas marks another step in the company's ongoing efforts to redirect surplus food through partnerships that create meaningful community impact around the world.

As part of Carnival Corporation's Less Left Over food waste reduction strategy, the program's first donation in The Bahamas was offloaded from Carnival Freedom and Carnival Conquest, where more than 318 pounds of prepared, unserved meals were safely redirected to the Grand Bahama Children's Home, as well as to the Urban Renewal Authority, for distribution within the local community. The meals were collected, rapidly chilled, stored and transferred ashore using established food safety protocols and in compliance with local regulatory requirements. This milestone establishes a framework for future donations from ships and deepens the company's expanding network of partners across the region.

"This expansion in The Bahamas is really about the strength of the partnerships we've built across the Caribbean," said Marie McKenzie, senior vice president, government and destination affairs. "Working alongside government leaders and community organizations, we're able to connect what happens on board our ships with real needs on shore - creating a simple, reliable way to get high-quality surplus meals to people who can benefit from them. It's a shared effort that reflects what we can accomplish together."

"The Bahamas has long benefited from strong partnerships that create meaningful opportunities for our people and communities," said Minister for Grand Bahama, The Honourable Ginger Moxey M.P. "This initiative reflects a shared commitment to addressing real needs in a practical way, ensuring that quality meals can reach those who need them most. We welcome this expansion and appreciate Carnival Corporation's efforts to support communities throughout The Bahamas."

The launch reflects Carnival Corporation's broader commitment to The Bahamas, where its investments, operations and community partnerships extend well beyond tourism. The company's exclusive destinations include Celebration Key on Grand Bahama and RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, both part of Carnival Cruise Line's Paradise Collection.

Beyond its destinations, Carnival Corporation supports communities across The Bahamas through ongoing ship donation and volunteer efforts. Since late 2025, the company has completed more than 20 ship donations across Nassau, Grand Bahama and Eleuthera, redirecting furniture, clothing, bicycles and other household goods from Carnival Cruise Line vessels to local families, schools, community centers and charitable organizations. Recipient organizations span sectors critical to community wellbeing, including disaster relief, youth development, education, healthcare and social services, with a total of 19 organizations benefiting from these donations across The Bahamas.

The surplus meal donation initiative is a key component of Carnival Corporation's Less Left Over strategy, which focuses on reducing food waste across its operations while creating meaningful community impact. By safely redirecting high-quality surplus meals, the initiative helps address both environmental and social challenges - minimizing waste while providing support to those in need. The effort is supported by carefully managed onboard processes and local partnerships that ensure meals can be redistributed safely and effectively within the community.

Since its launch in 2017, the program has expanded to 20 ports around the world, helping address food insecurity in port communities where the company's ships visit. The addition of The Bahamas continues the company's momentum in scaling the model across Latin America and the Caribbean, following recent launches in Roatan, Honduras and the Dominican Republic. As of year-end 2025, the program has provided more than 320,000 meal portions globally.

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About Carnival Corporation

Carnival Corporation is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. Carnival Corporation Ltd. trades under the ticker symbol CCL on the NYSE and is a member of the S&P 500.

For more information, please visit www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruises.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com, and www.seabourn.com.

To learn more about Carnival Corporation's purpose and our commitment to sustainability, go to Our Impact.

Carnival Corporation Media Contacts:

Jody Venturoni, Carnival Corporation, jventuroni@carnival.com

Janna Rowell, Carnival Corporation, jrowell@carnival.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Carnival Corporation at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Carnival Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/carnival-corporation-expands-surplus-meal-donation-program-to-the-bahamas-1193343