Rubico Inc.: Rubico Announces Termination of $30 Million Equity Line of Credit

ATHENS, Greece, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubico Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBI) (the "Company" or "Rubico"), a global provider of shipping transportation services specializing in the ownership of vessels, announced today that it has terminated the common stock purchase agreement entered into with B. Riley Principal Capital II, LLC on July 21, 2025, pursuant to which the Company had the right to sell from time to time up to $30,000,000 of its common shares. To date and prior to the termination of the agreement, the Company has sold approximately $27.1 million of its common shares pursuant to the agreement.

About the Company

Rubico Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services specializing in the ownership of vessels. The Company is an international owner and operator of two modern, fuel efficient, eco 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers. Furthermore, the Company owns two 47,499 dwt MR tanker newbuildings scheduled for delivery in the third and fourth quarters of 2029 and a 60 meter newbuilding megayacht scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2027, which the Company intends to divest.

The Company is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Athens, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RUBI".

Please visit the Company's website at: https://rubicoinc.com/

For further information please contact:

Nikolaos Papastratis

Chief Financial Officer

Rubico Inc.

Tel: +30 210 812 8107

Email: npapastratis@rubicoinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding the termination of the Company's equity line of credit.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect" "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.