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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.07.2026 17:34 Uhr
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CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH to announce 2026 Q2 results on August 3

CNH to announce 2026 Q2 results on August 3

Basildon, July 20, 2026

CNH (NYSE: CNH) will release its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2026 on Monday, August 3, 2026.

A live listen-only webcast of the financial results conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day here: events.q4inc.com/attendee/690189544

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website (www.cnh.com) for 12 months.

Dial-in details:

Those interested in participating in the Q&A session should connect via telephone at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

Participants are required to register in advance via the following link:

  • https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/690189544?pwd=d7W7duAK

After registration, participants will receive dial-in instructions by email, including:

  • the conference call dial-in number
  • the meeting ID (690189544)
  • a unique passcode to access the call

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 34,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com
For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com
Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnh.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnh.com

Attachment

  • 20260720_PR_CNH_Q2_2026_Announcement

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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