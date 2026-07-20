Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Weekly report on share repurchases from 13th July to 17th July 2026
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
13/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
69.1984
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
13/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
69.1700
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
14/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
68.9705
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
14/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
68.8830
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
15/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
69.3744
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
15/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
69.2601
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
16/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
69.0555
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
16/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
69.0030
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
17/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
70.3240
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
17/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
70.3302
XPAR
TOTAL
100 000
69.3459
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260720568951/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins Scientific SE