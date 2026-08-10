Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
03/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
20 000
68.4085
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
04/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
20 000
68.6892
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
05/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
20 000
69.4244
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
06/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
20 000
70.0898
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
07/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
20 000
70.3102
XPAR
TOTAL
100 000
69.3844
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260810587279/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins Scientific SE