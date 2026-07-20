Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of Immix Biopharma, Inc. ("Immix Biopharma") (NASDAQ: IMMX).

On July 20, 2026, Investing.com reported that "Immix Biopharma Inc . . . shares fell 13% . . . after STAT News reported that one of Rhode Island's most-wanted fugitives appears to have been working as an executive at the company."

Additionally, "[a]ccording to the report, Ronald Fischer, 70, was arrested last week by federal and Rhode Island authorities after they tracked and boarded a 56-foot sailboat off the coast of New Jersey. Fischer, a former anesthesiologist, disappeared in 2005 while on trial for first-degree sexual assault."

On this news, shares of Immix Biopharma dropped more than 13% during intraday trading on July 20, 2026.

ABOUT KEHOE LAW FIRM, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a nationally recognized, plaintiff-side class action firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from fraud and misconduct. Our attorneys have served as Lead or Co-Lead Counsel in major securities cases, recovering over $10 billion for institutional and individual investors.

Our firm litigates securities fraud, fiduciary breaches, unfair mergers and acquisitions, and antitrust violations, while also representing whistleblowers and advocating for victims of data breaches, consumer fraud, vehicle and product defects, employment law violations, retirement plan mismanagement, and other corporate and business misconduct. With a results-driven approach, we pursue justice and substantial recoveries for those we represent.

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Source: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.