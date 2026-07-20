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WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Stuttgart
20.07.26 | 19:18
26,000 Euro
+0,78 % +0,200
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,85026,00019:47
25,85026,05019:46
Dow Jones News
20.07.2026 18:51 Uhr
269 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kaufman & Broad SA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM 2026

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM 2026 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM 2026 
20-Jul-2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Press release 
 
  Press release 
 
 Paris, July 20th, 2026 

IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM 

Following the announcement by Kaufman & Broad SA of the implementation of its share buyback program[1] under the 
conditions provided for in the 13th resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 5, 2026, Kaufman & Broad SA renewed 
on July 20, 2026, for a period of 12 months, the irrevocable mandate given to an independent investment services 
provider to buy back its own shares up to a maximum number of shares representing 8.81% of the share capital of Kaufman 
& Broad SA, depending on market conditions. 

The description of the share buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 5th, 2026, was published 
on the same day, and is available on the Company's website (www.kaufmanbroad.fr.) 

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
Contacts 

Chief Financial Officer 
 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
 
Press Relations 
 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
 
As an urban developer and assembler, the Kaufman & Broad group works alongside and at the service of local authorities 
and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of 
experience in the construction of residential buildings, single family homes, managed residences (students and 
seniors), shops, logistics platforms and office buildings. The group's employees share the conviction that Building is 
acting! Acting for people by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its 
attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of building construction and 
use every day. All the operations developed by the group thus contribute positively to the ecological transition and 
innovate to create a more virtuous city. 
 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed on 27 March 2026 with the AMF under number D.26-0156. It 
is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a 
detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman 
& Broad draws attention in particular to the risks described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The 
occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's businesses, 
assets, financial position, results or outlook, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
 
This press release does not and shall not be deemed to constitute an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer 
to subscribe or to solicit an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] See the Kaufman & Broad press release dated May 5, 2026

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: KBSA PR AMAFI renewal 17 07 2026 _VDEF (UK)

2368812 20-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2368812&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2026 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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