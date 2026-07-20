DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM 2026

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM 2026 20-Jul-2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Press release Paris, July 20th, 2026 IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM Following the announcement by Kaufman & Broad SA of the implementation of its share buyback program[1] under the conditions provided for in the 13th resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 5, 2026, Kaufman & Broad SA renewed on July 20, 2026, for a period of 12 months, the irrevocable mandate given to an independent investment services provider to buy back its own shares up to a maximum number of shares representing 8.81% of the share capital of Kaufman & Broad SA, depending on market conditions. The description of the share buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 5th, 2026, was published on the same day, and is available on the Company's website (www.kaufmanbroad.fr.) This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com Press Relations PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com About KAUFMAN & BROAD As an urban developer and assembler, the Kaufman & Broad group works alongside and at the service of local authorities and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of experience in the construction of residential buildings, single family homes, managed residences (students and seniors), shops, logistics platforms and office buildings. The group's employees share the conviction that Building is acting! Acting for people by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of building construction and use every day. All the operations developed by the group thus contribute positively to the ecological transition and innovate to create a more virtuous city. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed on 27 March 2026 with the AMF under number D.26-0156. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad draws attention in particular to the risks described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's businesses, assets, financial position, results or outlook, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. This press release does not and shall not be deemed to constitute an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or to solicit an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

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[1] See the Kaufman & Broad press release dated May 5, 2026

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: KBSA PR AMAFI renewal 17 07 2026 _VDEF (UK)

2368812 20-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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July 20, 2026 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)