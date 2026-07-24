DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2026 HALF YEARLY INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2026 HALF YEARLY INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 24-Jul-2026 / 10:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Press release availability of the 2026 HALF YEARLY Interim FINANCIAL REPORT Paris, 2026, July 24th Kaufman & Broad SA announces that its half-yearly interim financial report of 2026, May 31, has been made available to the public and filed with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF) The above-mentioned report notably includes: - the half-yearly consolidated financial statements; - the half-yearly activity report; - the statement by the person responsible for the half-yearly financial report; - the Statutory Auditors' report on the review of the half-yearly consolidated financial statements. The report is available in French, under the conditions provided for by the laws and the regulations in force and may be consulted as follows: Click here to access the 2026 half yearly Interim Financial Report. This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com Press Relations PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com About KAUFMAN & BROAD As a developer and urban planner, the Kaufman & Broad group works alongside and for regional authorities and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of experience in the construction of apartment buildings, detached houses, managed housing (for students and seniors), shops, logistics platforms and office buildings. The Group's employees share and believe in the conviction that Building is action! Acting for people by promoting health and community living, acting for the city by contributing to its attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by reducing the daily carbon footprint of building construction and use. All the operations developed by the group thus contribute positively to the ecological transition and innovate to create a more virtuous city. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 27, 2026 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.26-0156. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR_Notice of availability of_HYFR2026 UK VDEF

2371306 24-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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July 24, 2026 04:57 ET (08:57 GMT)