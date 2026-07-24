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WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Stuttgart
24.07.26 | 11:33
25,850 Euro
+0,39 % +0,100
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,75025,85011:56
25,75025,85011:49
Dow Jones News
24.07.2026 11:33 Uhr
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Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2026 HALF YEARLY INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2026 HALF YEARLY INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2026 HALF YEARLY INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 
24-Jul-2026 / 10:57 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Press release 
 
  Press release 

availability of the 
 
2026 HALF YEARLY Interim FINANCIAL REPORT 

Paris, 2026, July 24th 

Kaufman & Broad SA announces that its half-yearly interim financial report of 2026, May 31, has been made available to 
the public and filed with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF) 

The above-mentioned report notably includes: 

 - the half-yearly consolidated financial statements; 
 - the half-yearly activity report; 
 - the statement by the person responsible for the half-yearly financial report; 
 - the Statutory Auditors' report on the review of the half-yearly consolidated financial statements. 

The report is available in French, under the conditions provided for by the laws and the regulations in force and may 
be consulted as follows: 

Click here to access the 2026 half yearly Interim Financial Report. 

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
Contacts 

Chief Financial Officer 
 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
 
Press Relations 
 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
 
As a developer and urban planner, the Kaufman & Broad group works alongside and for regional authorities and its 
customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of experience in the 
construction of apartment buildings, detached houses, managed housing (for students and seniors), shops, logistics 
platforms and office buildings. 
 
The Group's employees share and believe in the conviction that Building is action! Acting for people by promoting 
health and community living, acting for the city by contributing to its attractiveness and development, and acting for 
the planet by reducing the daily carbon footprint of building construction and use. 
 
All the operations developed by the group thus contribute positively to the ecological transition and innovate to 
create a more virtuous city. 
 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 27, 2026 with the Autorité des marchés financiers 
(the "AMF") under number D.26-0156. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad 
(www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as 
the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 
of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect 
on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the 
market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
 
This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell 
or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR_Notice of availability of_HYFR2026 UK VDEF

2371306 24-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2371306&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2026 04:57 ET (08:57 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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