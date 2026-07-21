Vertical and UK Government are in advanced discussions on a broad package to anchor the first of Vertical's planned global full-production sites in the UK

Package would include a further grant of up to £10 million ($13.5 million), bringing total direct UK Government funding support to approximately £48 million ($64 million)

Also includes wider engagement and financial support across defence, export finance, future flight and dual-use innovation

Vertical is now progressing UK sites down-selection for the first of its global full production aircraft assembly and battery manufacturing facilities

Vertical and UK Export Finance sign Memorandum of Understanding to establish a framework for future export and customer financing cooperation

UK production is expected to create 700 direct, highly skilled jobs outside London by 2030, with Frontier Economics estimating up to 2,200 new jobs and £3 billion in annual GVA by 2035

Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical" or the "Company") (NYSE:EVTL), a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering electric aviation, today announced that it is in advanced discussions with the UK Government on a package of support to anchor the first of its planned global full-production sites in the United Kingdom. The Company is now progressing UK site down-selection for its Valo electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft assembly and battery manufacturing facilities.

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UK Government announcement comes a day after Vertical Aerospace flew the first piloted eVTOL aircraft at Farnborough International Airshow

The package includes grant funding of up to £10m ($13.5m) in connection with Vertical finalising the down-selection of UK sites for its aircraft and battery facilities.

Vertical is now working toward a final siting decision, expected before the end of the year. Locating production in the UK will also streamline certification, with Vertical's design and production organisation approvals located under the same regulatory framework with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The package also includes a commitment to establish a broad, cross-government programme to back Vertical's transition from prototype development to industrial scale-up, including:

confirmed interest from the Ministry of Defence in the defence applications for Vertical's eVTOL, hybrid-electric and autonomous capabilities, with ongoing engagement to explore dual-use opportunities

signed Memorandum of Understanding between Vertical and UK Export Finance to establish a framework for offering export-linked and customer financing facilities as Vertical fulfils its commercial pipeline

continued support from Innovate UK, as part of the UK's future of aviation, focusing on high-potential businesses like Vertical and helping the transition from prototype to commercialisation and growth

Vertical's first full-scale aircraft final assembly and battery manufacturing facilities are expected to support around 700 direct jobs by 2030, alongside wider benefits for the UK aerospace supply chain, industrial capability and future aviation ecosystem.

The announcement builds on longstanding UK Government backing for Vertical through the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) programme and the Future Flight Challenge, which have helped the Company progress from early-stage technology development toward certification and industrialisation. With this package, direct UK Government grant support awarded to Vertical would total up to £48 million ($64 million).

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace, said:

"This is a major vote of confidence from the UK Government in Vertical, in our aerospace sector and in the UK's opportunity to lead the next generation of aviation. The UK has backed us from the earliest stages of the programme, and today's proposed support helps create a clear pathway from innovation to industrial scale-up. It means we will continue to create high-value jobs, strengthen Britain's advanced manufacturing base, and build aircraft that will be exported to customers around the world. We are grateful for that backing and committed to building the future of electric flight here in the UK."

The aircraft is expected to be the first all-new aircraft designed and built in the UK in more than three decades. The UK is uniquely well-placed to benefit from the growth of advanced air mobility, with strong aerospace capability, a supportive regulator in the CAA, world-class engineering talent and a deep supply chain.

The Department for Business and Trade grant of up to £10 million remains subject to the completion of legal, subsidy control, due diligence and ministerial approval processes, and the Memorandum of Understanding with UK Export Finance is not legally binding.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Sonaca, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Forward looking statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding a UK Government package to support the Company's planned global full-production sites in the United Kingdom, which remains subject to the completion of legal, subsidy control, due diligence and ministerial approval processes; the Memorandum of Understanding from UK Export Finance, which is not legally binding; the interest from the Ministry of Defence in the defence applications for Vertical's eVTOL, hybrid-electric and autonomous capabilities; the continued support from Innovate UK; the business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including the Company's plans for certification, industrialisation and commercialisation of the Valo aircraft and the hybrid-electric Valo variant and our ability to achieve regulatory certification of our aircraft product on any particular timeline or at all, the plans around the development and testing of the hybrid-electric Valo variant, the design and manufacture of our aircrafts, the features and capabilities of our aircrafts, selection of suppliers, expectations surrounding pre-orders and commitments; statements and projections contained in the Frontier Economics report which was commissioned by Vertical and based on Vertical-supplied data, including management projections, assumptions, targets, expectations and estimates in which actual results may vary due to a number of risks and uncertainties relating to the business, industry performance, the regulatory environment, and general business and economic conditions; as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate," "will," "aim," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

For more information:

Vertical Aerospace Media:

Justin Bates, Head of Communications

justin.bates@vertical-aerospace.com

+44 7878 357 463

Vertical Aerospace Investor Relations:

Gillian Levine, Investor Relations Lead

gillian.levine@vertical-aerospace.com

+1 248 470 8732