Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) ("DelphX" or the "Company")

Non-brokered private placement and convertible debenture

Delphx announced that it intends to complete a non-brokered financing comprised of: (i) a private placement of up to 1,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a subscription price of $0.02 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $30,000; and (ii) a non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of up to $50,000 (the "Debentures" and, together with the Unit financing, the "Offering"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $80,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum, will mature two years from the date of issuance, and will be convertible into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $0.05 per share, representing up to 1,000,000 common shares issuable upon conversion of the full $50,000 principal amount.

In connection with the offering, Delphx may elect to pay finders' fees to eligible finders and details of any finders' fees paid will be announced at a later date.

Completion of the offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

Delphx intends to use the net proceeds from the offering in connection with general corporate purposes.

About Delphx Capital Markets Inc.

Delphx is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special-purpose vehicle, Quantem LLC, the company enables broker dealers to offer new private placement securities that provide for both fixed income and cryptocurrency solutions. The new Delphx securities will enable dealers and their qualified institutional investors (QIBs) accounts to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized put options (CPOs) that provide secured rating downgrade protection for underlying corporate bonds and/or protection from losses in cryptocurrency holdings;

Collateralized reference notes (CRNs) that enable investors to take on a capped rating downgrade and/or cryptocurrency loss exposure of an underlying security or cryptocurrency in exchange for attractive returns.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by U.S. Bank. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by Delphx Capital Markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed non-brokered private placement and the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that the offering is not completed on the terms contemplated or at all, or that regulatory approval from the TSX Venture Exchange is not obtained. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305902

Source: DelphX Capital Markets Inc.